The 1894 Group banner is an opportunity wasted - A Week in the City

On Valentine’s Day 2020, Manchester City were handed a two-year Champions League ban by UEFA for breaches of Financial Fair Play. Understandably, there was a lot of emotion flying around City fans in the immediate aftermath. Well, one emotion - hatred. Fans hated UEFA, fans hated the club for getting things wrong, fans hated Ferran Soriano, fans hated David Gill, fans hated journalists who reported on it, there was a lot of hate...

So, when the 1894 Group, a Manchester City fan group who do a lot of work in relative conjunction with the club to help improve the club’s atmosphere and are responsible for virtually every banner held up in the South Stand of the Etihad Stadium, started a GoFundMe to raise money for a display which would be shown during the home leg of the Real Madrid tie, there were a lot of takers.

The initial target was around £2,000 but when they managed to raise that in a matter of hours the scope of the donations, and therefore the display, changed. The target increased to £6,000 and, once again, this was achieved quite quickly, eventually coming to an end at just over £8,400.

£8,400 is a lot of money for a banner. Questions were naturally asked of how on earth a banner could ever cost so much money and how the group would spend it. Radio silence was all that anybody got from the group for quite some time, as all the while Covid-19 ripped through Europe, ensuring that there would be no Madrid game to unveil the banner at. So, on 17th March, the date that the Madrid game was meant to go ahead, the group teased us with what was to come.

A hefty banner, to say the least, though still with absolutely no idea of what was actually on it.

It was radio silence once more on the banner front until a week or two ago, when there was a sudden spate of media appearances, podcasts, articles and interviews surrounding the 1894 Group and the banner. Not much was revealed about the content of the banner during this period, however it got people talking about it and hinted that something was coming soon. When asked about the plans to unveil the banner, as matches were to be played behind closed doors, they insisted they would find an appropriate way to make sure it got in front of as many people as possible.

Fast-forward to 5th June 2020, nearly four months after the ban was handed down by UEFA to the club, and the 1894 Group unveiled their banner. Did they display it proudly over the side of a building in Manchester City Centre? Did they use the £8,000 to buy out a billboard to display the banner? No. They stuck it on the floor of Heaton Park and got a drone to shoot some footage.

(Photo via iSportNews)

Okay, cards on the table before we go any further. I was very much in the cynical camp on this one (a shock, I know). I had no idea (and still have no idea) how an £8,400 banner would ever see a reasonable return on the fan investment and I have often insisted on Twitter that the group show some form of receipts to assure the fans that their money has, in fact, been used in its entirety to fund the banner.

I did, however, still hold out some hope that it might have been a good banner. Finances aside, there was no reason why the banner itself couldn’t be great. FC Copenhagen did it in 2016 and Legia did it in 2014 - banners which get their point across that the clubs, and their fans, are not happy with UEFA and their preferential treatment towards, as FC Copenhagen rightly put it, “UEFA’s chosen few”. This is, from what I could gather around the time of the ban, the kind of message that Manchester City fans were desperate for UEFA to hear. City aren’t in UEFA’s camp, so we’re treated very differently to clubs of a similar ilk, most notably PSG.

So, to that end, is this a good banner? No. Not really.

Let’s start with the positive. The “FFP - Where were you when we were s**t” banner is legitimately great. A bit of tongue-in-cheek, typical City humour which is a play on the chant which is so frequently hurled at City fans in Premier League games. That’s the kind of humour that I would classically associate with the fanbase as a whole, poking fun at ourselves to poke fun at others. It also very clearly gets the message across that it is City’s rise through “unfair” means which has brought about FFP, implying that it is designed purely to hinder the likes of ourselves. Funny, succinct, perfect.

Okay, now the positive is out of the way, let’s move on.

(Photo via GettyImagesSport)

In an interview with a few spokespeople from the 1894 Group by Adam Wareing, they say, “A few people wanted a straightforward 'F**K UEFA', but others who contributed didn't want that either, and they wanted subtlety”. Well, I think it’s safe to say that the people who wanted subtlety haven’t got their own way. This is about as close to a “F**K UEFA” as you can get without having to actually swear on the banner.

I’m not sure how they planned on ever getting this approved by the club to show within the stadium. The banner specifically names and shames individual members of the UEFA Executive Committee and literally says that UEFA ignores racism whilst maintaining an agenda against Manchester City. If they’d somehow reached the stage where they’d got it ready to unveil without anybody in security at the Etihad seeing what was on it first, the club would have almost certainly incurred a heavy fine from UEFA for the content of the banner as soon as it was unfurled, which would have been a very self-destructive way to spent £8,400.

The intent is obviously not to appease UEFA or win over the hearts and minds of the Executive Committee, so being diplomatic isn’t exactly relevant in that sense, however this was a banner which was planned to be shown during Manchester City vs Real Madrid, a game which would have had millions of eyes on it around the world. This was the chance for the fan group to use a fan-funded banner to make a smart statement about how UEFA treat some clubs differently, how FFP is used as a method to ensure that the cartel of clubs at the top are kept there and that those who try to challenge it are treated differently. I don’t know how exactly you would do that, but I also don’t have £8,000 to hire a professional designer with.

(Photo via 1894Group)

Instead, 1894 Group have used this as an opportunity to paint Manchester City solely as the victims. This isn’t about a governing body’s general incompetency or corruption, this is just about how big bad UEFA are out to get poor little billionaire-funded Manchester City. It’s embarrassing that this is how many opposition fans, now exposed to the banner due to the group’s media day outside the Etihad with the likes of Sky Sports, will now view many City fans as having this kind of victim mentality when it comes to this UEFA business, when far more of us are quite willing to accept some wrongdoing on the part of the club.

There isn’t a single sensible Manchester City fan in existence who thinks that we’re squeaky clean. Like it or not, City have bent a lot of rules to get where we are today, most of which are legitimate loopholes in UEFA’s own laws, however this banner would have you believe that the only reason we’re being investigated for FFP breaches is because David Gill hates us. It just points the finger at six individuals and says “we don’t like you lot”, completely missing the bigger picture.

Adam Wareing’s article mentions that the group “discussed how to spend [the money] with donors and their nine key decision makers”, and their latest statement on Facebook says this encompassed over 600 views, however the group apparently decided not to listen to any of it and “went with our own idea after many days of talking it through”. So, effectively, the sentiments which many of the donors may have had, or the tone of the message they may have wished to convey, could very well not have been represented in the final product at all. It may well not have even been the majority opinion that the group went with and, judging by the overwhelming reaction to it on Twitter that I’ve seen, it appears that they’ve spectacularly failed to read the room when it comes to their fellow Blues as a whole.

(Photo via 1894Group)

Having read and listened to multiple interviews with their members, it’s clear that 1894 Group have their finger on the pulse when it comes to FFP and UEFA’s own hypocrisies. They’re not dumb, they know where the problems lie and it’s frustrating to see that this is the avenue they’ve gone down. This could have been bigger than Manchester City, this could have made a stand against UEFA for the whole of FFP on behalf of clubs all over Europe who’ve been on the receiving end of UEFA’s punishments whilst AC Milan, PSG and Liverpool are given easy rides, with a decade of examples to back up such a message.

The beauty of the Copenhagen and Legia banners is that they’re not about Copenhagen and Legia. They’re about UEFA, they’re about the issue of finances and the special few who are untouchable in the governing body’s eyes, things which fans of the overwhelming majority of clubs can get behind.

But instead of having a banner which could stand the test of time, serving as a general message to the governing body and their conduct as a whole when it comes to dealing with cases concerning clubs they DO like and clubs they DON’T like, we instead have an £8,400 banner which will have to be chucked in the bin if CAS rule in UEFA’s favour in a month’s time. If UEFA win the hearing (and despite the club’s bolshy attitude towards it, there’s a very real chance that they might) then the primary message of the banner, which is “UEFA have an agenda against Manchester City”, looks absolutely laughable and is immediately relegated to meme status amongst football fans at large.

This is by no means a dig at the individuals who worked on it. The man who designed the banner, Don Grant, has done great work alongside Vincent Kompany and is a great designer. I’m sure that everybody who helped to create the banner worked very hard to make it happen. For all the views which I’ve seen in agreement with my own, there are people who have donated to the banner who are more than happy with it and I’m sure there are plenty more who didn’t donate who love the banner too. This is, after all, just my opinion.

(Photo via ManchesterEveningNews)

The group's Facebook statement explains that the banner was very expensive due to its size and that there was still a small surplus of cash, which they will consult with the donors to decide what to do with. Despite my earlier cynicism, I do believe that the money has all been legitimately spent on the banners shown in the picture. Nobody really expected it to be quite as big as it's turned out to be, with the exception of the small surplus which I would hope is donated to local charities and foodbanks. It’s good to see them address these concerns at least.

Ultimately, Manchester City fans paid for the banner, so there’s no obligation for the group to come up with a banner which serves a greater, global purpose. It was paid for by City fans who were angry that UEFA ruled against the club and, I would imagine, mostly from fans who were explicitly looking for the violent, foul-mouthed, angry reaction to it and I wouldn’t necessarily blame them for wanting that in the immediate aftermath of the ban we received.

However, I stand by the fact that this was a real opportunity to unite Manchester City fans, and fans around Europe, to get behind an anti-FFP message to take on UEFA. To show up the governing body for its corruption and its unfair treatment of certain clubs depending on status. Instead, it’s failed to even unite Manchester City fans, which I would consider a huge opportunity wasted.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

-----

