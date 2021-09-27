The 20 Man City Outfield Players Spotted in Training Ahead of PSG Champions League Clash

Ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain, it has come to light which of Manchester City’s outfield players have trained on Monday.

After dispatching Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, City’s next challenge will take them across the English Channel as they face Ligue 1’s Paris Saint-Germain in a mouth-watering Champions League group stage match.

Pep Guardiola is intent on finally capturing the elusive Champions League trophy for Manchester City, however to do so, the Blues must first qualify from a tough group consisting of RB Leipzig, Club Brugge and PSG.

The French outfit have one of the most star-studded squads in world football and consequently, Guardiola's side will need to be at their best to achieve a result in Paris.

Ahead of the game on Tuesday night, fresh reports have revealed which of Manchester City's first-team players have trained at the City Football Academy.

As per Joe Bray of the Manchester Evening News, many of Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad have been spotted in training as expected, ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

The report notes that centre-backs Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Nathan Ake and Luke Mbete were all present in training, whilst full-backs Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo were also present.

Club captain Fernandinho was also training along with fellow midfielders Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, and Romeo Lavia, whilst a notable absence is Ilkay Gundogan - who also missed Saturday’s trip to Stamford Bridge owing to injury.

Also spotted by the Manchester Evening News was England international trio Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling, whilst Riyad Mahrez, Ferran Torres, and Gabriel Jesus along with youngsters Samuel Edozie and James McAtee were seen training.

The two absentees of note are the aforementioned Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko, and owing to neither of the duo having trained on Monday, it is deducible that neither player will be involved in Tuesday’s fixture - presumably due to injury.

Additionally, whilst none of Manchester City’s goalkeepers were spotted, there is no cause for concern as Ederson, Zack Steffen, Scott Carson, and Cieran Slicker are understood to be available for the midweek trip to Paris.

