The 22 Manchester City Players Spotted in Training Ahead of Southampton FA Cup Clash

Manchester City's Ruben Dias was not spotted in training on Friday afternoon ahead of the club's FA Cup quarter-final tie against Southampton, despite the club appearing to showcase a return to on-field work on Thursday.

The clubs' official Instagram page appeared to show a return to training for the Portuguese international on Thursday morning, just two weeks after Pep Guardiola had ruled the defender out of action for up to six weeks.

That timeframe threw Ruben Dias into doubt for Manchester City's crunch Premier League clash against Liverpool in early April, with just one point separating the two sides at the top of the English top-flight.

However, in the two photo galleries that have since followed the initial hint of an early return to action for Ruben Dias, the player has not been spotted undertaking any on-field work with his teammates or individually.

Ahead of the FA Cup quarter-final clash against Southampton on the south coast on Sunday afternoon, Manchester City have showcased the rest of the team partaking in several training ground activities in the rare Manchester sunshine.

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Luke Mbete, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko

Midfielders: Romeo Lavia, Fernandinho, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, James McAtee, Bernardo Silva

Forwards: Samuel Edozie, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Liam Delap, Cole Palmer

Manchester City's goalkeeping union were not highlighted in the latest video published on the club's website, although there is currently nothing to suggest that there are any problems being endured by any of the club's first-team stoppers.

Pep Guardiola is likely to have a full compliment of players available for selection for the trip this weekend, with the exception of Ruben Dias - who remains a doubt for the foreseeable future, and is understood to be racing to be fit in time for the Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie with Atletico Madrid.

