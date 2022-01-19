The 24 Players Spotted in Man City Training Today As Nathan Ake Returns Following Absence Against Chelsea

A total of 24 Manchester City players were spotted in first-team training across the course of Tuesday and Wednesday, as per media released by the club across social channels.

Manchester City are gearing up for yet another weekend of Premier League action, as they travel to the South Coast to take on Southampton, with the intention of strengthening their grip on top-spot in the table.

Pep Guardiola's side have the opportunity to extend their lead over third-place Chelsea to a staggering 15 points, following the 1-0 win over Thomas Tuchel's side on Saturday, and the London outfit's subsequent 1-1 draw with Brighton on Tuesday.

This week, Manchester City have returned to the trend of treating fans to insights into first-team training, after a short hiatus amidst the Covid-19 outbreak at the City Football Academy in the last few days.

In total, across the course of Tuesday and Wednesday, a tally of 24 Manchester City players have been spotted in various photos and video footage released across social channels.

Players spotted in Manchester City first-team training:

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Zack Steffen, Scott Carson.

Defenders: CJ Egan-Riley, Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, Finley Burns, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand.

Midfielders: Fernandinho, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, James McAtee.

Forwards: Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Kayky, Liam Delap, Gabriel Jesus.

Notable absences from the aforementioned 24 names consist of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Riyad Mahrez, and rising academy star, Cole Palmer.

The latter was missing from the Manchester City matchday squad that defeated Chelsea on Saturday afternoon, and last featured in Pep Guardiola's team against Swindon Town in the FA Cup.

Riyad Mahrez is currently away on Africa Cup of Nations Duty with Algeria, while Oleksandr Zinchenko is understood to be dealing with a minor injury problem, after also testing positive for Covid-19 prior to the victory over Arsenal on New Year's Day.

