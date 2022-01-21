"The Agüero Regen!", "One of the Best Under the Radar Signings Ever" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Strong Transfer Links With 19-Goal Striker

Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to emerging reports about a potential deal being struck for River Plate striker, Julian Alvarez.

The twists and turns of Manchester City's pursuit of a Sergio Agüero replacement seem to have added yet another surprise into the mix.

After spending a whole summer trying to sign Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, City's focus had reportedly switched to either Borussia Dortmund's goal-machine, Erling Haaland, or the emerging Fiorentina superstar, Dusan Vlahovic.

Both options would perfectly slot into Pep Guardiola's starting eleven, despite the recent success of the false nine system.

However, via a flurry of interesting reports from Argentina, River Plate starlet Julian Alvarez has now been linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium.

According to TyC Sports' Juan Cortese, Manchester City are interested in signing Álvarez, with local journalist Hernán Castillo going as far as saying the deal is 'about to close'.

César Luis Merlo, also of TyC Sports, has revealed the Blues have made two proposals to River Plate for Álvarez: One to sign the player now, and another in June.

He also says if Alvarez is bought now, it is possible that they would loan him somewhere else until next summer. But at the moment, neither offer from City reaches the starlet's release clause - reported by Argentine media as €20 million.

Whether this information or indeed City's interest is true remains to be seen, but it will likely be clarified by local journalists in the near future.

Of course, plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to the news over on City Xtra's Twitter page, with the vast majority starting to get excited about the prospect of a striker joining the club.

Here are a few of our favourites:

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra