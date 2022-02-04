"THE Best, By A Distance!" - Manager Heaps Praise on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City Amid Recent Strong Form

Fulham manager Marco Silva has piled on the praise for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side, on the eve of the two clubs' FA Cup fourth round showdown at the Etihad Stadium.

Managers around English football have not been shy when speaking about the triumphs of Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City side in recent times.

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel, and Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa have all recently taken turns to point out the standard of football that the Catalan manager has set in England since his arrival in 2016.

Speaking ahead of his side's trip to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon for an FA Cup fourth round tie, Fulham manager Marco Silva has had his say on Pep Guardiola's time at Manchester City thus far.

When asked during his press conference whether Manchester City were probably the strongest team around at this present moment, Silva responded, “Probably? No. The best, by a distance. Not probably, for me they are the best."

“Apart from that fantastic season Liverpool had two seasons ago, since Pep [Guardiola] joined the club they have been really dominant, not just in terms of results and winning trophies, but with the quality in their football."

The Fulham manager continued, “For people who love football in this country, they have been pleased to see it, because of the way they are winning football matches."

Marco Silva and his men will face a stern test in Manchester on Saturday, as Pep Guardiola's side have only dropped two points in the Premier League since October, seeing them comfortably at the top of the league table after 23 games.

Fulham however, will also be travelling north in a rich vein of form of their own, having won five of their last six matches in all competitions, and cruising at the top of the Championship.

No matter which way you slice, the sell out crowd at the Etihad Stadium this weekend will be treated to a showdown between two of English football's most in-form teams at present.

