Skip to main content

"THE Best, By A Distance!" - Manager Heaps Praise on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City Amid Recent Strong Form

Fulham manager Marco Silva has piled on the praise for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side, on the eve of the two clubs' FA Cup fourth round showdown at the Etihad Stadium.

Managers around English football have not been shy when speaking about the triumphs of Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City side in recent times.

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel, and Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa have all recently taken turns to point out the standard of football that the Catalan manager has set in England since his arrival in 2016.

Speaking ahead of his side's trip to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon for an FA Cup fourth round tie, Fulham manager Marco Silva has had his say on Pep Guardiola's time at Manchester City thus far.

When asked during his press conference whether Manchester City were probably the strongest team around at this present moment, Silva responded, “Probably? No. The best, by a distance. Not probably, for me they are the best."

“Apart from that fantastic season Liverpool had two seasons ago, since Pep [Guardiola] joined the club they have been really dominant, not just in terms of results and winning trophies, but with the quality in their football."

Read More

The Fulham manager continued, “For people who love football in this country, they have been pleased to see it, because of the way they are winning football matches."

Marco Silva and his men will face a stern test in Manchester on Saturday, as Pep Guardiola's side have only dropped two points in the Premier League since October, seeing them comfortably at the top of the league table after 23 games. 

Fulham however, will also be travelling north in a rich vein of form of their own, having won five of their last six matches in all competitions, and cruising at the top of the Championship. 

No matter which way you slice, the sell out crowd at the Etihad Stadium this weekend will be treated to a showdown between two of English football's most in-form teams at present. 

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago0037937279h
News

"THE Best, By A Distance!" - Manager Heaps Praise on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City Amid Recent Strong Form

1 minute ago
imago1008913639h
News

"Anything Less Than The Title Being Retained Should Be Deemed To Be A Failure" - City Xtra Writers: The 2021/22 Mid-Term Assessment

22 minutes ago
Rice laughing
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Interested in Signing £80M-Rated Premier League Star This Summer - Chelsea and Manchester United Also Mentioned

2 hours ago
Phillipe Sandler
News

"I Felt I Had to Leave" - Former Manchester City Defender Admits to Desire for More Game Time Following Etihad Exit

12 hours ago
Alvarez
News

Manchester City Name Julian Alvarez in Confirmed Premier League Squad List Following January Transfer Window Signing

14 hours ago
imago1009375356h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Hold 'Long-Standing Interest' in Real Madrid Target Following Ligue 1 Exit Links

15 hours ago
imago0031550634h
News

Declan Rice Names Manchester City Star as 'Toughest Opponent' Amid Etihad Transfer Links

15 hours ago
imago0038187793h
News

Sporting Director Reveals Manchester City Buy-Back Clause and First Refusal for Centre-Back

16 hours ago