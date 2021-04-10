NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
"The best for him is the best for us...” - Pep Guardiola opens the floor to Premier League approaches for star forward

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has opened up on striker Sergio Aguero’s future prospects. The club legend recently announced he would be departing the club at the end of the current season.
Speaking to the press ahead of the Premier League clash with Leeds United on Saturday lunchtime, the Manchester City boss claimed that he simply wants nothing but the best for Sergio Aguero’s future.

“We’ll be delighted with the decision he takes, the best for him and his family and his career. My preference is his preference. His preference is my preference. The best for him is the best for us”, said Guardiola.

While Guardiola doesn’t mind looking ahead to the Argentine’s future, he was quick to point out that Sergio Aguero can still be a key figure in Manchester City’s current season, as the Blues find themselves still alive in four competitions.

"Everyone must be ready and hopefully Sergio [Aguero] can be ready quick. Sergio is a lovely person with specific qualities and skills. I understand him, I know him, and I understand he needs time to get in best condition. I said last week", said the Manchester City manager.

He continued by speaking on Sergio Aguero’s current injury situation. The striker has featured inconsistently this season due to recurring knee and muscle injuries - and not to mention a Coronavirus complication too.

"After we announced [his departure from Manchester City], the way he trained, and in the Leicester game, which was so difficult, he moved well and helped us. He felt something in his leg he was substituted. He is doing better.”

