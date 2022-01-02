Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    "The Best Team in the History of the Premier League" - Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Heaps Praise on Pep Guardiola's Man City

    Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta described Manchester City as the ‘best team that have existed in the history of the Premier League’ prior to his side's narrow defeat to Pep Guardiola's side on Saturday afternoon.
    The Gunners suffered a gut-wrenching defeat at the Emirates Stadium on New Year's Day despite putting in a commendable display against the Premier League champions, who stole the points in north London courtesy of Rodri's last-ditch winner.

    Arteta, who was absent from the dugout on Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, was Pep Guardiola’s assistant at the Etihad Stadium between 2016 and 2019 - a period during which the club won back-to-back Premier League titles, two successive Carabao Cups and an FA Cup as well.

    Prior to his side's 2-1 loss to his former employers, Arteta had given City the highest possible praise, as he said: “My feeling is that they (Manchester City) are the best team that have existed in the history of the Premier league," as quoted by Arsenal's official website.

    On why it is crucial for the Gunners to aspire to reach the league leaders' incredibly high standards, the former Spain international said: They (Manchester City) have proven that consistency throughout the years.

    "That’s the level we have to get to and as the table shows, we are still really far from it. So that’s the margin, and that’s the aim we should all have.”

    However, the gap between the sides looked rather narrow in their titanic battle at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, with Arsenal causing the visitors all sorts of problems in the first-half despite having nothing to show for their efforts in the end.

    Arteta is one of the best managers in the division, and for him to consider this Sky Blues side as the best team out of the Premier League’s most decorated outfits speaks volumes of just how unbelievable Pep Guardiola’s men have been in recent times.

    From the Centurions campaign during which Manchester City reached the highest points tally by any side in the history of the English top-flight, amongst an array of other records, to winning an unprecedented domestic treble in 2019 and more, the Gunners boss certainly made a valid point. 

