“The Big Deals Are Far Tougher." - Jack Grealish's Agent Provides Insight Into Man City's Transfer Business

Manchester City star Jack Grealish's agent has hailed the planning done by the Premier League champions in securing the midfielder's signature in a new interview this week.

The Sky Blues completed the most expensive signing in English history, surpassing the £89 million paid by Manchester United to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016.

Grealish, 26, has made an eye-catching start to life at the Etihad Stadium with two goals and two assists since arriving to the east side of Manchester for £100 million in August.

After netting his first Champions League goal against RB Leipzig last week, the former Aston Villa skipper should be in contention to start for City in their league clash against Chelsea at the weekend.

In a recent interview with German outlet Bild, Jonathan Barnett of ICM Stellar, the company that represents Grealish, spoke about the summer transfer window and how City went about their business ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Barnett said, as relayed by Sport Witness: “Maybe towards the end, it was the most exciting one (transfer window) I experienced, but not crazy at all.

"It was a more careful transfer window, yes. There weren’t that many deals. But the ones that were completed were better planned and more professional.”

"This has been reflected in the fact that the players with top advisors have got their transfers over the line, while the players who seek advice from their mum or other family members often have not.

He continued, “The clubs weren’t looking for middle-class players, they just wanted the best. It was the summer of top transfers like (Jack) Grealish or (Cristiano) Ronaldo. Quality over quantity.

“Of course, the market was different in each country. The Premier League had some money, Italy and Germany didn’t. The clubs had to take a lot into account, and be very careful because of their difficult financial situation. And I think they did very well.

“The big deals are far tougher. They have to be prepared so well, and every single step has to be done correctly, with caution."

"And it is important not to waste the time of the most important men in the industry. Unfortunately, I can’t go into any further detail about such transfers," Barnett conluded.



