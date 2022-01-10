"The Biggest Club in West London", "Could Have Been Worse!" - Several Man City Fans React to FA Cup Fourth-Round Draw Against Fulham

Plenty of Manchester City fans have taken to social media to react to the FA Cup fourth-round draw held on Sunday evening, which will see Pep Guardiola's side host Fulham at the Etihad Stadium in February.

The Premier League champions went past Swindon Town with a routine 4-1 win on Friday, as goals from Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Cole Palmer helped the Sky Blues seal a place in the fourth-round of the FA Cup.

Manchester City saw 21 members of the first-team bubble - including manager Pep Guardiola, assistant coach Juanma Lillo and seven players - enter isolation last week before recently re-introducing the strict protocols and guidelines from the first COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

Assistant manager Rodolfo Borrell, who was in the dugout for City's victory over Swindon Town last week, confirmed on Sunday that there have since been two additional confirmed positive cases amongst the club's backroom staff.

As they sit 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League ahead of this weekend's meeting with Chelsea, the focus will shift towards the FA Cup in early February, when Manchester City will welcome Fulham to the Etihad Stadium in the fourth-round of this season's competition.

Fulham managed a narrow win away at Bristol City in their third-round tie, as former Liverpool star Harry Wilson netted in extra-time for the Cottagers, who have been given the uphill task of beating the Premier League leaders to progress to the fifth-round.

A number of Manchester City supporters took to City Xtra's Twitter page to react to their side drawing Marco Silva's men in the fourth-round, and while on paper, this may seem like a straightforward fixture for Pep Guardiola's side, many were quick to point out that Fulham still pose a threat to the Sky Blues.

