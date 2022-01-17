"The Biggest Compliment I Can Give" - Pep Guardiola Showers Man City Stars With Praise Following Victory Over Chelsea

Pep Guardiola was complimentary of his Manchester City players for a brilliant pair of victories against Champions League holders Chelsea, after the club's 1-0 win over Thomas Tuchel's side on Saturday afternoon.

A single goal of the highest quality from midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne was enough to separate the two sides at the weekend, as Manchester City extended the gap between themselves and the London outfit to a staggering 13 points.

The Belgium international star scored his fifth Premier League goal against his former employers to emerge as the difference maker on the day, as City ultimately bossed the visitors from start to finish to earn a deserved win.

Speaking to the press after the match, Pep Guardiola lauded his players for their splendid victories against Thomas Tuchel’s side in the Premier League this season.

“After three defeats in a row, especially in the final of the Champions League, to be able to play the way we have done in these two games is the biggest compliment I can give to my players," he said.

Pep Guardiola concluded, “In 180 minutes, we conceded one shot on target against the European champions. We defended and (showed) heart and gave everything to try to win against this team.”

The Catalan coach hasn’t missed a beat in his assessment, as it may well have been the case that Chelsea had a mental edge over his side, due to their win in the Champions League final between the two clubs in May.

For Manchester City to be as dominant as they have been across both fixtures in the Premier League this season is a true testament to just how incredibly well-rounded this team have been this season.

City’s pair of immaculate performances against a team that possesses Chelsea’s quality is a warning sign to the rest of Europe to tread lightly when coming up against the Premier League champions.

