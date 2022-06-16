The Biggest Games In The Calendar; When Will Manchester City Play The Big Six?

With the Premier League season fixtures being announced some of the first games you look for are when the big boys collide as they are so often the pinnacle of the season for fans all over the globe so lets see the dates for those massive encounters.

Manchester City had a near-flawless record against the 'big six' last season with the only side to beat them home and away being Tottenham Hotspur.

Silva in action against Spurs IMAGO / PA Images

City will get their chance to get revenge on Tottenham on the 18th September at the Etihad with that being their first game against one of the 'big six' next season as it was last campaign but this time instead of being the opening the game it is the seventh game in the calendar.

After that the next one is against their city rivals Manchester United on the 1st October with Erik Ten Haag bringing his side to The Etihad.

The third fixture in October is the all important trip to Anfield with the two title favourites locking horns on the 15th October with Arsenal away being the game straight after on 18th October.

So October, the month for spooky season, looks like one of the toughest on paper for Pep Guardiola's men.

Once City get past October it is not until after the World Cup that they play another rival and it comes in the New Year away to Chelsea on the 2nd January.

Straight after that it is Manchester United on the 14th January with a trip to Old Trafford.

Silva celebrating at Old Trafford IMAGO / PA IMAGES

Two games after that trip it is another big away to Antonio Conte's Spurs on the 4th February so it is a difficult start to the New Year on paper.

The home game against title rivals Liverpool comes on the 1st April with Arsenal at home also on the 26th April.

Chelsea at home is the last 'big six' game of the season with it being the second t last in the calendar on the 29th May.

