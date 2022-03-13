Skip to main content

The Breakdown of Five Payments Manchester City Will Pay to Secure Striker's 100% Rights

Manchester City are set to pay the transfer fee of River Plate striker Julián Álvarez over five instalments in the coming 15 months, according to a breakdown of the deal coming out of Argentina.

Since Manchester City announced the acquisition of River Plate's Julián Álvarez, hype around the player has circulated rapidly.

The Etihad club are yet to replace Sergio Aguero, and with the recent rumours that the club is set to land Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, Manchester City fans have begun to salivate over their possible strike options next season. 

New information has revealed that Manchester City could pay an extra fee to move Álvarez from Argentina to England earlier than expected, and more details regarding the finances of the overall deal have been released. 

Argentine football journalist Germán Balcarce has revealed that Manchester City will pay River Plate €21.4 million for 100% of Julian Alvarez’s rights, however the total sum will be paid over five instalments. 

In the translated report via Sport Witness, just under €9 million has already been paid over two instalments by Manchester City, with the third and fourth payments to be made on July 31st 2022, and February 28th 2023 respectively.

To finish off the total fee of €21.4 million, the final payment to cover the remaining cost will be due from Manchester City on the July 31st, 2023.

At present, Álvarez is set to stay with River Plate until the new year, but if the Premier League champions wish to secure his services earlier, they can do so at any point in July by paying an additional fee of €1.5 million. 

However, if they decide to let the Argentine international remain in Buenos Aires until 2023, the 22-year-old will join the Etihad club during the January transfer window of next year. 

