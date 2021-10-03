"The City Player Would Have Been Sent Off" - Pep Guardiola Makes Bold Claim on Liverpool Red Card Shout in Man City Draw

Pep Guardiola has taken aim at the officials after James Milner was at the centre of a contentious second yellow card decision in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

Manchester City have taken a rare point away from Anfield in a thrilling 2-2 draw on Sunday afternoon.

Sadio Mané and Mohammed Salah gave the hosts the lead on two occasions, but the Blues battled back both times, with goals from Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne meaning City end a tough week with four points out of six.

However, it was the referee, once again, that was the centre of the post-match attention and it was surrounding an incident with Liverpool full-back, James Milner.

After already receiving a yellow card in the first half for a cynical foul on Phil Foden, Milner brought down Bernardo Silva during a City counter-attack early in the second half.

After brief consideration, Paul Tierney - the game's referee - decided it was not deserving of a second yellow card.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Pep Guardiola was heavily critical of the decision and noted he feels the stadium's atmosphere does affect these decisions.

"It's a second yellow card. It's a second yellow card," Guardiola said.

"It's too clear, but it's Anfield, it's Old Trafford... In this situation, the Manchester City player would've been sent off..."

Strong comments from the Catalan, who was visibly aggrieved by the decision on the touchline during the game, and earned a yellow card of his own for dissent.

Guardiola continued to question the decision in his post-match press conference. With quotes relayed by Mike Minay, the manager told reporters:

"I understand the pressure. The decision has to be made in one second. Maybe yes, maybe no. We could've lost for this and I'd be angrier. Referee [when he sees it back] completely knows that’s a yellow."

