"The Club Will Still Be There" - Pep Guardiola Makes Admission on Manchester City Future Ahead of Contract Renewal Talks

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola stated that the structure of the club from top to bottom will help smoothen the transition to a new manager when the Catalan eventually moves on from the Etihad Stadium.

With less than 18 months left on Pep Guardiola's existing deal at Manchester City, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the 51-year-old in the east side of the city, where he has built one of the strongest sides in the history of English football since his arrival to the Etihad Stadium in 2016.

The former Barcelona coach confirmed ahead of his side's derby clash with Manchester United on Sunday that he will make a decision on his City future past 2023 at the end of the season, which makes the coming few months pivotal in convincing Guardiola to extend his contract.

Speaking in an interview with Simon Mullock of The Mirror this week, Guardiola was not shy in his praise for the Manchester City setup, the structure of the club from top to bottom and how the club would deal with his eventual departure.

While the Spaniard is yet to decide his future at the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola was quick to point out that the structure in place at the club right from the hierarchy to the very bottom ensures that the club's ways and standards will not drop when he does leave Manchester City.

“When you have a clear structure, when the manager is leaving, there comes another manager with a few different ideas," the Manchester City manager said.

"But when the (overall) idea is the same you don’t have to change the players. After me, the club has to have a different manager, of course, but it will be quite similar.

"They can adapt (to) the players we have. When it happens, the club will still be there. This is what Man City have done in my six seasons here."

Guardiola further acknowledged that while the financial backing from the club's hierarchy has been a key reason for the success Manchester City have enjoyed under his stewardship, it is crucial for the right people to be in charge of the club off the pitch for it all to click on the pitch.

The City boss added: “The success is incredible. There is an incredible transfer hierarchy and backroom staff. Of course, without money, you don’t have good players and without good players, you don’t have success.

“But I’ve had three clubs where I’ve found this (support from the executive side of a club). I had Txiki (Begiristain), Ferran (Soriano) and president (Joan) Laporta at Barcelona with 100 percent support. At Bayern Munich, it was the same - and here (Manchester City), it was the same.”

