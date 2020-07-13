"The Club wishes to thank the panel members..." - Man City cleared of European football ban following CAS appeal

Manchester City's name has been cleared. At 9:30am (GMT) on Monday morning, the Court of Arbitration for Sport released their verdict confirming the two-year European football ban placed on the Etihad club had been lifted, and an initial €20 million fine cut to €10 million.

The CAS say that the accusations regarding sponsorship were “either not established or time barred.” Time barred, in this case, means that they happened more than five years ago and couldn’t be punished in this instance. The €10 million fine is for failing to cooperate with UEFA's investigation.

This is possibly the club's biggest victory of the season and here's what they had to say in their swift statement:

"Whilst Manchester City and its legal advisors are yet to review the full ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the Club welcomes the implications of today’s ruling as a validation of the Club’s position.



...and the body of evidence that it was able to present. The Club wishes to thank the panel members for their diligence and the due process that they administered."



(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

In regards to UEFA, they have also released their own statement regarding the decision:

"UEFA notes that CAS found there was insufficient conclusive evidence to uphold all of the CFCB’s conclusions in this specific case and that many of the alleged breaches were time-barred due to the five-year time period foreseen in the UEFA regulations.



Over the last few years, Financial Fair Play has played a significant role in protecting clubs and helping them become financially sustainable and UEFA and ECA remain committed to its principles."



The only way this saga could go further is if UEFA were to make an appeal to the Swiss courts, however, they are 'unlikely' to at this stage.

-----

