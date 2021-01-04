"The coach asked me to do this job, and I tried to do it the best as possible" - Kevin De Bruyne reacts to his new role in Premier League clash

Manchester City cruised to a comfortable 3-1 victory over Chelsea, and the game saw Kevin De Bruyne don the role of false 9 for Pep Guardiola's side.

De Bruyne delivered a brilliant performance against his former team with a goal and an assist to his name. Although the Belgian international bossed the game, he admitted that it took him a little while to settle in a new role.

Following the match, De Bruyne talked about how City found their rhythm ten minutes into the game. He said that they were defensively solid and was disappointed they ended up conceding a goal in stoppage time.

He also said that Pep Guardiola wanted him to play in a different position and he needed a few minutes to settle in the new role. De Bruyne was happy with the fact that he could deliver according to his manager's demand.

Here's what he had to say; "After five or ten minutes, we found our rhythm. The beginning was looking for myself a little different role; after that, we played very well, we took our chances at the right time. Defensively we were solid for about 90 minutes; it's a shame we got the goal in last minutes. But we were standing really well defensively the whole game."

"[The position was] a bit bizarre in the beginning, I've done it a couple of times in my career. Obviously, there's a lot of strikers, forward players who are out. The coach asked me to do this job, and I tried to do it the best as possible, and it's good that we won in this way."

De Bruyne also acknowledged that the City side have gained their rhythm in the last month. He's satisfied that his team took their chances and made the most of it.

"I don't know about sweeping [a team away], we have different players, so we play a little bit different this year, and we adjust to the personnel we have," De Bruyne began.

"The team is finding the rhythm in the last month, so we're playing better and the difference today when we have the chance we took them. That makes a difference leading 3-0 at half time, and you can play more realistic in the second half and that's what we did."

-----

