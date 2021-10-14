The Details of Phil Foden's New Man City Contract Revealed in New Report

Phil Foden is on the verge of agreeing a new deal at Manchester City, and a fresh report has provided details of the bumper contract that he may soon sign.

Across the previous twelve months, Foden has established himself as a key player in Pep Guardiola’s side, and notably played a crucial role in the club’s latest Premier League title triumph.

Along with helping his boyhood side to the 2020-21 English top-flight title, Foden also played a starring role in the side’s journey to the 2021 Champions League final – the first in the club’s history.

Owing to his ever-growing importance to Manchester City, the club are now keen to secure Phil Foden’s future at the club and have consequently offered him a ‘colossal’ new deal.

READ MORE: Raheem Sterling wants assurances before re-opening Man City talks

READ MORE: City set to get in position for €60M Barcelona star if opportunity arises

As reported by the Mirror, Phil Foden is now set to sign a ‘lucrative’ new deal at Manchester City and owing to this, the England star is in line to receive a ‘huge pay rise'.

The report states that talks between Manchester City and Phil Foden’s representatives are currently ‘ongoing’, however both parties are close to agreeing on a six-year agreement worth £150,000-a-week.

Should the contract terms equate to £150,000-a-week over six years, the total worth of the contract would be just shy of £47 million – and would see Foden become one of the Sky Blues’ highest earners.

READ MORE: Major boost for Man City in hopes to sign striker during January

READ MORE: Man City coach 'on the radar' of South American club for top job

Despite initially having to contend with a bit-part role following his emergence in the senior side owing to the plethora of top-quality attacking talent at the club, Phil Foden has recently established himself as one of the most consistent and brilliant performers.

Owing to his excellent performances last season, the 21-year-old was awarded the 2020-21 PFA Young Player of the Year award and also earned himself a place in the England set-up for the recent European Championships.

The sky is the limit for the Stockport sensation, and many of the club’s supporters hope that the boyhood Manchester City fan will continue to develop and impress for many years to come.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra