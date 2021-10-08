    • October 8, 2021
    "The Disrespect", "He's Worth £80M If Not More" - Many Man City Fans React to Emerging Transfer News About Breakthrough Star

    Manchester City fans have been reacting in their numbers to the news of the club rejecting a substantial bid for one of the club's most promising youth prospects.
    News emerged on Friday morning of a bid from Premier League side Brighton for one of Manchester City's most exciting youth academy talents at present, James McAtee.

    According to the information of Sam Lee at the Athletic, Manchester City have rejected an offer of £8 million from the Seagulls - highlighting the high regard in which the player is held not only in the North-West, but across the country.

    From the viewpoint of Manchester City, the Athletic reveal that the Premier League champions believe McAtee has a future at the club and have told suitors that he is 'not for sale at any price'.

    Given the high regard in which James McAtee is held amongst fans of Manchester City too, it was no surprise to see so many react to the news over on City Xtra throughout the course of Friday morning too.

    The general consensus amongst fans was that rejecting the £8 million offer was undoubtedly the best thing to do at this stage, however some used it as a moment to stress the need for McAtee to receive additional game time for the first-team.

    Some fans also took the opportunity to praise the cheeky nature of the bid from Brighton, and also credit current manager Graham Potter for his appreciation for one of Manchester City's best up and coming talents in recent years.

