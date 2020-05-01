“The dream would be playing for City's first-team..." - England youngster opens up future

Manchester City defender Joel Latibeaudiere opened up about Phil Foden, Pep Guardiola's methods, and the benefits of exploring international football, in a recent interview with TalkSPORT.

While recalling his first encounter against Foden, Latibeaudiere revealed that the future City star was always one of the standout players. During his interview, Latibeaudiere said that the midfielder's ability to adapt quickly to the game sets him apart from the rest of the players.

Discussing the details about his relationship with Foden, Latibeaudiere said, "I remember when I played for Leeds, and I was playing against Phil at Under-10/11 level. He was always one of the standout players for Man City.

Growing up with him through City, we all know that he's always been special. When he starts to get more regular minutes, I think it will be ridiculous how fast he adapts and takes off because his talent is ridiculous", he added.

Latibeaudiere also discussed his dream of playing for the Manchester City first team regularly. He stated that it's great to see Pep Guardiola trusting youngsters with a spot in his team.

"It's great to see when the manager plays the youngsters. It makes you feel like there's definitely a chance. All it takes is one training session, or if he throws you on for ten minutes and you play that ten minutes really well, he's going to see that and take you under his wing. It's good to see that he trusts the youngsters."

Given the fact that Latibeaudiere is currently playing in the Eredivisie, he was asked if other English players would benefit from playing in other leagues. In response, he vehemently agreed that young players could use their experiences in international leagues to develop better tactical skills.

Latibeaudiere asserted his point by saying, "100 per cent, just because of the chances you get out there. It [the Eredivisie] was a lot more tactical. Because we weren't one of the top, top teams in the Eredivisie, we had to try and get an edge tactically as well...

So we would set up in different ways to press oppositions and different ways to play around and find their weaknesses", he further explained.

Latibeaudiere also discussed the difference between the game of both his clubs and said, "When I'm at City, we're a dominant team, so we know we can play our way most of the time. It was good to learn how to play differently for different oppositions.

Now I've got a taste for it, it's given me that motivation to know that I can do it myself. I'm just going to keep pushing myself now and try and get there", he concluded.

While Latibeaudiere seems keen on making a mark for himself and finding a place in Guardiola's squad, it will be interesting to see how the Spaniard will include this young City prospect in his team.

