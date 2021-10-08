The EIGHT Man City Players That Are Nominated For France Football's Ballon d'or Awards

After France Football's announcement, here's your breakdown on which Manchester City stars were nominated for an award at the 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Since the takeover from the Abu Dhabi group in 2008, Manchester City have seen a host of world-class talent don the blue shirt.

From Sergio Agüero to Yaya Toure, it's now become the norm to expect City players at the Ballon d'Or ceremony. Constantly winning the biggest trophies, individual awards normally fall hand-in-hand.

After the cancellation of the 2020 edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 edition of France Football's Ballon d'Or awards are here.

And here is your round-up of the Manchester City players who were nominated today:

2021 Women's Ballon d'Or

Nominations: Ellen White and Sam Mewis

In the first season with new manager Gareth Taylor in charge, the Manchester City Women' side were competing on all four fronts.

In a closely contested Women's Super League campaign, the Blues finished 2nd, only two points behind the champions Chelsea - with one draw separating the two sides.

Spearheading the attack - and Manchester City's first Ballon d'Or nominee - was Ellen White. The England international scored 10 goals and provided five assists across the campaign and was also an integral part of the national team set-up.

Sam Mewis has just departed the club to rejoin North Carolina Courage in the NWSL, but enjoyed a hugely successful season at Manchester City.

Scoring 15 goals across the year, Mewis scored in both the semi-final and final of City's delayed 2019/20 FA Cup win.

2021 Lev Yashin Award (Best Goalkeeper)

Nominations: Ederson

No surprise to see Ederson on a list containing the best goalkeepers in the world.

After picking up his second consecutive Golden Glove, and playing a huge part in Manchester City's Premier League and Carabao Cup title wins, the Brazilian has a huge chance of winning this award.

2021 Men's Ballon d'Or

Nominations: Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Ruben Dias, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne

A host of nominations for Manchester City in the men's category.

Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden swept up the PFA awards last season, winning the Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year respectively.

Raheem Sterling may not have found his best form at club level, but he certainly did with his country. Scoring three crucial goals in the process, the 26-year-old was a key component in England's run to the European Championship final.

Riyad Mahrez was central for the Blues in their run to the Champions League final. The Algerian scored a crucial penalty in the quarter-final and scored three goals across the tie against Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals.

And last, but certainly not least, Ruben Dias has received a deserved nomination. Since his move to Manchester last summer, the centre-back has had a transformational impact on the back-line.

