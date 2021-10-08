    • October 8, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    The EIGHT Man City Players That Are Nominated For France Football's Ballon d'or Awards

    After France Football's announcement, here's your breakdown on which Manchester City stars were nominated for an award at the 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony.
    Author:
    Updated:
    Original:

    Since the takeover from the Abu Dhabi group in 2008, Manchester City have seen a host of world-class talent don the blue shirt. 

    From Sergio Agüero to Yaya Toure, it's now become the norm to expect City players at the Ballon d'Or ceremony. Constantly winning the biggest trophies, individual awards normally fall hand-in-hand. 

    After the cancellation of the 2020 edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 edition of France Football's Ballon d'Or awards are here.

    And here is your round-up of the Manchester City players who were nominated today:

    READ MORE: Man City noted as having 40% chance of signing 21-goal striker

    READ MORE: Pep Guardiola drives City charge for major Carabao Cup rule change

    2021 Women's Ballon d'Or 

    Nominations: Ellen White and Sam Mewis 

    In the first season with new manager Gareth Taylor in charge, the Manchester City Women' side were competing on all four fronts.

    In a closely contested Women's Super League campaign, the Blues finished 2nd, only two points behind the champions Chelsea - with one draw separating the two sides. 

    Spearheading the attack - and Manchester City's first Ballon d'Or nominee - was Ellen White. The England international scored 10 goals and provided five assists across the campaign and was also an integral part of the national team set-up.

    Sam Mewis has just departed the club to rejoin North Carolina Courage in the NWSL, but enjoyed a hugely successful season at Manchester City. 

    Scoring 15 goals across the year, Mewis scored in both the semi-final and final of City's delayed 2019/20 FA Cup win.

    2021 Lev Yashin Award (Best Goalkeeper)

    Nominations: Ederson

    No surprise to see Ederson on a list containing the best goalkeepers in the world.

    After picking up his second consecutive Golden Glove, and playing a huge part in Manchester City's Premier League and Carabao Cup title wins, the Brazilian has a huge chance of winning this award.

    READ MORE: Man City legend offers to speak with Erling Haaland representative

    READ MORE: Kevin De Bruyne admits regret over pain-killing ankle injection

    2021 Men's Ballon d'Or 

    Nominations: Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Ruben Dias, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne

    A host of nominations for Manchester City in the men's category. 

    Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden swept up the PFA awards last season, winning the Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year respectively. 

    Raheem Sterling may not have found his best form at club level, but he certainly did with his country. Scoring three crucial goals in the process, the 26-year-old was a key component in England's run to the European Championship final. 

    Riyad Mahrez was central for the Blues in their run to the Champions League final. The Algerian scored a crucial penalty in the quarter-final and scored three goals across the tie against Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals. 

    And last, but certainly not least, Ruben Dias has received a deserved nomination. Since his move to Manchester last summer, the centre-back has had a transformational impact on the back-line.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_33492820
    News

    The EIGHT Man City Players That Are Nominated For France Football's Ballon d'or Awards

    just now
    sipa_32114964
    News

    "He Is An Average National Team Player!" - Former Midfielder Hits Out With Criticism Of Man City Star

    46 minutes ago
    sipa_33492835
    News

    FIVE Man City Stars Nominated For 2021 Ballon d'Or - Full List Confirmed

    2 hours ago
    sipa_34752003
    News

    Man City’s Ederson Nominated For 2021 Yashin Trophy - Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid Stars Also Named

    2 hours ago
    Lautaro 2
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City May Opt For Alternative Serie A Target Despite Dusan Vlahovic Availability - €90M Sounded Out

    3 hours ago
    sipa_32249445
    News

    Oleksandr Zinchenko Provides Major Injury Update Ahead of Pending Man City Return

    4 hours ago
    sipa_32998883
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Reject Seven-Figure Bid From Premier League Side For Midfielder - Two Other Teams 'Keeping Tabs' On Player

    5 hours ago
    sipa_35114768
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Forward 'Refusing' to Accept Contract Renewal - Player Preferring 'Loan With Mandatory Purchase Option' to Barcelona

    6 hours ago