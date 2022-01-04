"The Energy Was Not the Same" - Man City Star Admits to Recent Struggles With Fatigue Following Arsenal Win

Manchester City star Nathan Ake has called for side to take it game by game in pursuit of Premier League glory after their last-gasp win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium at the weekend, which has put them 10 points clear at the top of the pile.

Pep Guardiola's men took a significant step towards their third league title in four seasons as Rodri's stoppage-time winner sealed a comeback win for the Sky Blues against one of the most in-form sides in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

With Chelsea and Liverpool playing out an enthralling 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, Manchester City's latest triumph means they can go 13 points clear of Thomas Tuchel's side when they welcome the European champions to the Etihad Stadium in two weeks' time.

After claiming a narrow win against Brentford in their final fixture of 2021, the league leaders looked second best and uncharacteristically off the pace in the first-half against Arsenal, who took the Premier League champions to school in the opening 45 minutes of their breathtaking contest in north London.

Though second-half strikes from Riyad Mahrez and Rodri spared Manchester City's blushes in their opening game of 2022, Nathan Ake has conceded that the demands of the festive period have caught up with his side in the past few games.

"We are very happy with the win after a very busy period. The last week especially has been very tough, a lot of travelling as well," said the 26-year-old in his post-match interview on Saturday, as quoted by Joe Bray of Manchester Evening News.

"You can see that the energy today (against Arsenal) was not the same either. You cannot win the title now as there are so many games to play. We just have to see it game by game."

The Netherlands international, who pulled off a heroic goal-line clearance in the second-half of the victory, added: "Now, I think we have deserved a few days rest and we go into the FA Cup before a big game (in the Premier League) against Chelsea.

"We are looking forward to that and hopefully we are ready for that. (We need) everyone to stay fit and to show that we are able to play a lot of games. There are so many more games to come.

"We will focus game by game and try to make sure that we keep winning and trying to keep that mentality of winning, and we will see where we are.

"Today (the win against Arsenal) was massive, to start the new year with a win. Now we have a little bit of time to rest, focus and prepare for the FA Cup (clash against Swindon Town on Friday).”

