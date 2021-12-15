"The Facts Speak for Themselves!" - Man City Chairman Sends Personal Message to Sergio Aguero Following Retirement

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak have provided a special tribute to club legend Sergio Aguero, upon the confirmation of the Argentine icon’s retirement from professional football.

Sergio Aguero announced his retirement from the top level of the sport during an emotional press-conference at the Camp Nou on Wednesday afternoon.

The world of football has sent an outpouring of tributes to a certified all-time great, including famous names within the game, including the likes of Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Alan Shearer, and Vincent Kompany among hundreds of others.

Speaking to the official Manchester City website, club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak sent a special message to ‘Kun’ upon the confirmation of his retirement.

The Manchester City officials said, “The facts speak for themselves - Sergio (Aguero) is quite simply the most ruthless striker in the history of the Premier League. It is extraordinary that his statistics, more reflective of two careers, are in fact those of a player whose time in the game was cut short.”

He summed up his beautiful tribute by continuing, “His impact lives, not only in the club that we are today, but in the club that we will be for years to come. He has earned the adoration of the City family, and the respect of the football family the world over.”

From his numbers, to his untouchable legacy, the 93:20 moment, and his incredible strength to bounce back despite a series of injuries, Sergio Aguero’s legendary status in the game stands on it's own - as one of the game’s greatest performers.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak has been instrumental in making Manchester City a global phenomenon and his words clearly suggest that he wholeheartedly recognises the impact of one of the most important pieces to the puzzle.

