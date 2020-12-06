SI.com
"The finishing was wasteful" - Pep Guardiola didn't hold back after Man City's 2-0 victory

Shruti Sadbhav

Manchester City picked an important 2-0 victory over Fulham in the Premier League. However, Pep Guardiola didn't shy away from acknowledging that his side's 'finishing is wasteful'. 

Following the match, Guardiola spoke with BBC Sport and discussed the improvements that he wants to see in his team. The boss, who is rarely critical of his players, admitted that the forwards are not clinical. He wants the Blues to work on that aspect and insisted that they should continuously create more chances inside the box. 

Guardiola also said that City struggled at the beginning of the season, but now, they have to be consistent on the pitch. Having secured a spot in the Champions League, he encouraged his team to focus on the Premier League. 

Here's what he had to say;"The finishing was wasteful. We know we have to improve this, but it's important to keep creating the chances. In the last 20 minutes we lost too many simple balls, which is a problem. 

We have to do the simple things better. That is the next step. Sterling scored a goal and won a penalty. It's important for the players upfront to be scoring goals."

He continued by saying; "We struggled at the beginning of the season for many reasons. Now four games, four clean sheets. It's so important for us to maintain this solidity.

This season looks like there will be a lot of teams in contention. Everyone can beat everyone. In this month it was important to get qualification for the Champions League, now we focus on the Premier League. It will be a long season."

Guardiola's decision to not make any substitutions throughout the game puzzled pundits and fans alike. This was the first time since April 2005 that City didn't make a single substitution. The Catalan manager justified his decision by saying that the players who didn't play today will play against Marseille next week. 

"The guys who didn’t play today are going to play on Wednesday. The team were more or less good. I decided to put 90 minutes in their legs today and a fresh 90 minutes for the game on Wednesday. After Wednesday we’re going to see what the best selection is.

Of course we have done the job in the Champions League, but we have prestige to play for, some bonuses if we win the game. It is a serious game; we have to respect the competition, and Marseille and Olympiacos are competing for the Europa League."

Following a goalless draw against Porto last week, City will now look to end the group stage of Champions League with a big win over their opponents on Wednesday.

