September 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

"The First Target is to Win Tomorrow" - Pep Guardiola Discusses Man City's Champions League Growth

Pep Guardiola believes that Manchester City still have to grow into their role as a consistent competitor in European competitions.
Author:
Publish date:

The Etihad club took their biggest step in the Champions League last season, reaching the final for the first time in the club's history.

However, the disappointing 1-0 loss to Premier League rivals Chelsea in Porto should serve as a lesson for the squad, according to Pep Guardiola. 

The Manchester City boss has often mentioned that European pedigree is earned through decades of being apart of the Champions League and Europa League. Clubs like Barcelona, Liverpool, AC Milan, and others have participated in European competitions for some time now, and just 'know how to get it done'.

READ MORE: Man City ready for £100M fight for Declan Rice

READ MORE: Primary left-back targets reveals stance amid Man City interest

And while Manchester City have not achieved that European pedigree yet, Pep Guardiola firmly believes that the club is growing into their new role as a big European club.

"The most important thing for the club is we were always in this competition in the last years. We do really well, which is why we deserve to be there. After that, compete with the best teams in Europe," Guardiola said in his press conference ahead of the opening Champions League group stage game against RB Leipzig.

He continued, "It is not guaranteed that if you do a really bad Champions League season you're going to do a really bad Champions League season again and it is the same with the opposite. We have to regain to fight to deserve to be in the next stages." 

"The first target is to win tomorrow, try to continue the rhythm and the way we played last season and the last three games, and see what happens. After, there is Southampton and then Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool. Hopefully they come back from the national teams as healthy as they go."

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva heaps praise on Man City midfielder Jack Grealish

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola opens up on tactical tweak in Premier League victory

The Catalan manager will hope that the squad is prepared to build off of last season's milestone in European competitions, and better the outcome by finally capturing the famous 'big-ear' trophy. 

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_34754080
News

"The First Target is to Win Tomorrow" - Pep Guardiola Discusses Man City's Champions League Growth

sipa_34316827
News

Pep Guardiola Admits He Is Still 'Incredibly Happy' At Man City Ahead Of Champions League Clash

sipa_34663332
News

Man City Hit With Double Defensive Fitness Blow Ahead of Champions League Clash With RB Leipzig

sipa_35029950
Transfer Rumours

Pep Guardiola 'Crazy' About European Left-Back Amid Continued Man City Links

pepp
News

"They Always Say We Have Easy Groups" - Pep Guardiola and Rodrigo Preview Man City's Champions League Group Stage Campaign

Silva 1
News

Revealed: Man City's FIFA 22 Player Ratings Confirmed by EA Sports

sipa_34328599
News

"What Happens In The Future Will Depend On Him" - Pep Guardiola Admits Admiration For Bundesliga Star

sipa_34753136
News

"We're Going to Help Him" - Pep Guardiola Highlights Improvements of Man City Midfielder