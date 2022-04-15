The Five Words Stefan Savic Said to Jack Grealish at Manchester City Revealed in Major Warning Prior to Atletico Madrid Second-Leg

A new report has revealed the five words that were sent as a warning from Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic towards Manchester City's Jack Grealish, during the tail-end of the Champions League quarter-final first-leg at the Etihad Stadium last week.

Manchester City booked their spot in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday night thanks via a 0-0 draw in a fiery quarter-final second-leg clash with Atlético Madrid, seeing Pep Guardiola's side win the tie 1-0 on aggregate.

Kevin De Bruyne‘s goal in the first-leg at the Etihad stadium one week prior ultimately turned out to be the decisive strike, sending Manchester City into the semi-final stage for the second consecutive season, and for the ninth time total in Pep Guardiola's managerial career - with the Catalan coach becoming the first manager in the Champions League era to accomplish that feat.

However, the main talking point on the night was not the Premier League club's defensive solidity, or perhaps Atletico Madrid's failure to capitalise on a lengthy spell of pressure in the second-half, but the nearly 10-minute long melee towards the end of the game, which carried over into the tunnel after the match.

The main culprits of the tunnel fracas were Manchester City winger Jack Grealish, and Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic - who is a former player of the Etihad club himself.

IMAGO / PA Images The pair were involved in a verbal altercation at the Etihad Stadium last week, and according to The Mirror's James Nursey, Stefan Savic told Jack Grealish, "I’ll have you in Madrid," in expectation of the two clashing again in the second-leg. IMAGO / Pressinphoto As per the information in The Mirror's report, Jack Grealish responded to the Montenegrin defender by saying that he was in fact looking forward to the second-leg, and 'wasn't afraid' of anybody at the Wanda Metropolitano. IMAGO / PA Images

Thankfully for Manchester City, the melee resulted in no injuries or red cards for any of Pep Guardiola's players, which will be a boost for their semi-final match-up with Atletico Madrid's bitter rival, Real Madrid.

However, Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker did leave the game with problems from unrelated incidents, and are now expected to miss the club's upcoming Emirates FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool, as per the information of Jack Gaughan at the Daily Mail.

