"The Good Thing is..." - Ilkay Gundogan Makes Title Race Prediction Following Tottenham Defeat

Ilkay Gundogan has spoken about the threat posed by Liverpool, after a 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium left the Blues just six points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Two second-half goals from Harry Kane secured Spurs’ first win in four matches under Antonio Conte, as they beat Manchester City for the second time this season to end their four-month unbeaten run.

Despite Ilkay Gundogan’s equaliser and Riyad Mahrez’s injury-time penalty, City were unable to take points from Saturday’s clash at the Etihad Stadium, with Harry Kane’s 95th-minute header blowing the Premier League title race wide open.

The loss, which comes just days after City thrashed Sporting Lisbon 5-0 in the UEFA Champions League, leaves Guardiola’s side just six points clear of Liverpool, who have played one game less than the Blues.

City will travel to Goodison Park to face Everton next weekend, before returning to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester United next month.

Post-match, Ilkay Gundogan was quick to draw attention to April’s meeting with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at the Etihad, when asked for his thoughts on the Premier League title race.

"The good thing is that they still need to come here to the Etihad, but there are still many games to go,” said the German midfielder.

The two North West sides have become accustomed to Premier League title races in recent years, with City having famously won the title by one point back in 2019.

Speaking about the threat of Liverpool to their crown, Gundogan went on to say, “It’s not a situation that we’re not used to.

"We know from recent years that Liverpool are always contenders. They’re always up there. We know they’ll try everything to make our lives as difficult as possible.”

