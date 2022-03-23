“The Guy is Always Pressing!" - Phil Foden Signals Out Manchester City Teammate For Special Praise

Phil Foden has revealed that there is no player in the Manchester City squad that has a better engine than Bernardo Silva.

While Bernardo Silva is constantly hailed for his nimble footwork and mazy dribbling, the midfield maestro’s tireless work rate can go under the radar in the process.

The numbers speak for themselves, as the Portuguese midfielder covered a staggering 25.3 kilometres (15.7 miles) across both Manchester Derby games in the Premier League this season.

However, these are far from being isolated incidents of Silva’s hard graft.

After all, he infamously broke his own record of covering a distance of 13.65 kilometres against Tottenham, by clocking an astonishing 13.7 kilometres against Liverpool in the same campaign during the 2018/19 Premier League season.

IMAGO / PA Images As a result, it came as no surprise when Phil Foden handpicked the former Monaco midfielder as the player with the best stamina within the City dressing room. IMAGO / Action Plus “The guy (Silva) is always pressing, even in the 90th minute, he doesn’t look tired – he’s got so much energy. It helps the team,' he revealed in the latest feature with Manchester City’s official YouTube channel.

IMAGO / PA Images "So, when the team backs off a little bit and we’re inviting pressure, he’s still pressing and he sets the tempo for the other players and I think it’s really important to have a player like that in your team."



The Englishman is accurate in his assessment of how key the Portuguese international is in helping the Sky Blues from a defensive perspective, as it is his relentless pressing that helps City to recycle possession and foray forward.

While Bernardo Silva has all the technical attributes to thrive in a Pep Guardiola side, the fact that he is willing to leave it all out on the pitch is what makes him one of the first names on the teamsheet for City.

Silva will be vital for the Catalan in the hectic title run-in. With the Blues still fighting on three fronts, April - where they will face Liverpool and Atletico Madrid twice - will be crucial in determining the destiny of some major prizes.

And as mentioned before, Silva loves a big game against Jurgen Klopp's side.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube