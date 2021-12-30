The Latest on Arsenal vs Man City Amid Ongoing Covid-19 Outbreak at London Club

Amid ongoing reports surrounding a Covid-19 outbreak within the Arsenal camp, new information has offered the latest on the situation surrounding their upcoming Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Arsenal manager and former Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta is the most notable name among those to have tested positive for the virus, with the Spaniard a confirmed absentee from the Gunners' dug-out against the reigning Premier League champions this weekend.

However, news has emerged that Mikel Arteta will not be alone in being restricted to a period of self-isolation, with a number of his Arsenal coaching staff also having tested positive for Covid-19.

One of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal assistant coaches, Steve Round was absent during the London club's recent 0-5 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road, and since then, others have followed.

That has lead to many fans of the Gunners speculating as to who will take charge of the first-team squad against Pep Guardiola's side on New Year's Day.

One name that is being tipped to take the reins at the Emirates Stadium is assisant coach Albert Stuivenberg - who is currently taking charge of first-team training sessions, and is subsequently in line to take charge of the team.

Despite the ongoing situation surrounding the London outfit, the Mail have reported on Thursday afternoon that Arsenal are yet to appeal to the Premier League for the game against Manchester City to be called off.

This is despite there being grounds for Arsenal to ask for the fixture to be postponed as staff are also included in the Premier League's guidelines for an application process to begin, states the Mail.

However, it must be mentioned that whether any such an appeal would be accepted is a whole different matter, with Arsenal continuing to prepare for the game, and members of the club's coaching staff at different stages of their respective recoveries and isolation periods.

