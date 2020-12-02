SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

"The latest outburst is almost as surprising, as it is disappointing..." - Man City respond to shocking Porto statement after Champions League clash

harryasiddall

A Manchester City spokesperson has responded to comments made in a FC Porto newsletter following the sides 0-0 draw in the Champions League. 

Earlier today, Record in Portugal released quotes from the newsletter which made quite controversial claims about City.

They started by saying; "The Manchester City coach and players, who struggled to cope with the result, should be grateful for the luck they had with refereeing again. After the scandals of the game in England, this time a penalty was missed for Ederson’s evident foul."

The release continued, "They were spared the sending off of Fernandinho, who at the age of 35 is a clear example that money in football counts a lot, but doesn’t buy class."

Speaking in particular about Bernardo Silva, they described him as someone who is 'known internationally for having been convicted of racism' and described Pep Guardiola as 'lucky'.

fc-porto-v-manchester-city-group-c-uefa-champions-league (1)
(Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Club captain Fernandinho spoke out about last night's opposition with Esporte Interativo, saying, “They have a unique style, always pressuring the referee. All the fouls they get, they fall, screaming. It seems that they need to call the ambulance. But, it was difficult and complicated, like all of the Champions League.”

It's been rumoured all day that Manchester City may respond to the comments and a spokesperson had the following to say via Jack Gaughan of the Mail.

"This is not the first time Porto have reacted badly in circumstances like this. On this occasion it is the ill judged and targeted criticism of some of our individual players and indeed our manager, which we wholly reject."

They continued, "In 2012, it was the denial by the club of clear racist behaviour of their fans for which they were investigated and fined. In this context, this latest outburst is almost as surprising as it is disappointing.”

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pep Guardiola's new contract will have no impact on key strikers future

Pep Guardiola signing a two-year contract will have no impact on Sergio Agüero's future at the club.

harryasiddall

Man City eye up potential midfield signing - Spanish club ‘willing to listen to offers’ for a January deal

Manchester City are ‘suited’ for Valencia attacker Kang-in Lee (19), who according to Spanish outlet La Razon, is ‘fed up’ at his club.

Sam Puddephatt

Man City winger was ‘turned down’ by top German side in summer – belief that he 'was not dangerous enough'

Manchester City’s summer signing Ferran Torres was turned down by Borussia Dortmund just weeks before the deal was complete, according to Sky Germany.

Sam Puddephatt

Man City confirmed as being 'very interested' in Bundesliga striker - club were searching for striker last summer

Manchester City are 'very interested' in signing Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, and began their search for a new forward last summer, according to the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

“Fernandinho is our leader” - Oleksandr Zinchenko reveals how Man City's club captain helps him

Oleksandr Zinchenko hailed Fernandinho as a 'legend' and talked about the latter's importance in the squad

Shruti Sadbhav

“I have to know that I can trust players” - Pep Guardiola comments on top Man City stars

Pep Guardiola has hand-picked Manchester City players who need game time to regain their rhythm as well as the manager’s trust.

Shruti Sadbhav

"It depends on their behaviour on the pitch." - Pep Guardiola sends a message to his squad ahead of the Manchester derby

Even though Manchester City are set to face Manchester United next weekend, Pep Guardiola has insisted that his players can't focus solely on the derby.

Shruti Sadbhav

"It is not easy with eight players in the box." - Pep Guardiola reacts to Man City’s draw in the Champions League

Following Manchester City’s clash with FC Porto, Pep Guardiola opened up about his side’s performance in the Champions League this season.

Shruti Sadbhav

Five Things We Learned: FC Porto 0–0 Manchester City (Champions League)

A rare 0-0 draw against Porto sees Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City take top spot in Group C in this year’s UEFA Champions League.

Sam Puddephatt

Eric Garcia replaces John Stones! - Porto vs Manchester City (Team News)

Manchester City could confirm Group C's top spot in this seasons UEFA Champions League with a win out in Portugal tonight.

harryasiddall