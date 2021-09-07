"The League Ain't Ready", "Grealish Will Be Happy" - Plenty Of Man City Fans React To Key Duo's Return To Training

Plenty of Manchester City fans were excited on social media this evening, as the club confirmed both Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne were back in training.

Manchester City continue their Premier League title defence against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Ahead of the game, Pep Guardiola has been given the welcome boost of Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden returning to full training.

Kevin De Bruyne has been struggling with an ankle injury he picked up in Belgium's Euro 2020 quarter-final clash with Portugal.

Featuring for 20 minutes against Tottenham on the opening day, the 30-year-old failed to shake off the problem and has since been out of action for both club and country.

Phil Foden's issue is similar. His ankle knock picked up in England training was worse than first suspected and has also missed the first month of the Premier League season.

However, in a major boost for Pep Guardiola, the pair have been pictured and videoed training together, as their road to recovery takes another step forward.

Much to the excitement of City fans online, who have taken to social media to remind everyone that the 'league ain't ready' for the pairs return to action.

Many have also realised this news will delight Manchester City's record signing, Jack Grealish who has been very vocal in his admiration for De Bruyne.

Grealish also went viral upon his arrival at the Etihad Stadium for his notably close relationship with Foden, calling him 'little Phil' on multiple occasions. And the City fans were very quick to point this out.

