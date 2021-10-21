"The League Ain't Ready", "Reliable Source As Well!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Latest Erling Haaland Transfer Reports

A bunch of Manchester City fans have expressed their thoughts on the latest set of reports linking Erling Haaland with a sensational switch to the Etihad Stadium next summer.

The Premier League champions have been linked with a move for the 21-year-old marksman for several months, as they try and acquire the services of a top centre-forward to replace Sergio Aguero, who signed for Barcelona in June.

After failing to secure the arrival of Tottenham talisman Harry Kane in the summer, Pep Guardiola's side are seeking to defend their league crown and possibly go one step further in the Champions League without an out-and-out striker among their ranks.

It was reported recently that the Sky Blues are 'ready' to sign Haaland when his £64 million release clause kicks in next summer, with the Manchester side 'planning meetings' with the striker's agent Mino Raiola in January.

Moreover, City have emerged as the frontrunners in the race to sign the forward, with the Manchester club's interest in completing a deal for Haaland 'hotter' than it once was, as they try and fill the void up top left by Aguero's exit.

A new report by German outlet Sport Bild, which has been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, has mentioned that the chances of Haaland staying at Dortmund once his release clause becomes active next summer are 'extremely slim'.

This claim has seen a series of City supporters react on social media, with many fans encouraging the board to secure Haaland's arrival despite the outrageous wage demands that have reportedly been made by Raiola.

However, many fans have questioned whether the young striker is worth offering a salary in the region of €50 million per year, which has been mentioned in the report by Sport Bild.

