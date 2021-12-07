"The Literal Best Replacement", "Do This Deal!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Links With Pep Guardiola's Successor

Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to links with Ajax's Erik ten Hag to replace Pep Guardiola as manager when the Catalan departs.

AFC Ajax are in flying form. They currently sit top of the Eredivisie, where they have lost one game and only conceded an outstanding two goals so far this season.

They have carried that form into the Champions League, where the Dutch giants are through to the knockout stages of the competition with a so-far flawless record in Group C.

The mastermind behind it all is manager, Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch boss has won two Eredivisie titles at the club and also guided his side to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019 - beating Real Madrid and Juventus in the process.

His genius is starting to get recognition around Europe, with multiple clubs interested in appointing him as manager.

That's including local rivals Manchester United, who have been on the lookout for someone to take the vacant managerial position from the 2022/23 season onwards.

However, according to Luke Edwards at the Telegraph, Erik ten Hag is on the shortlist to replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, should the Spaniard step down.

Guardiola's current contract expires at the end of next season, with his current tenure the longest he's endured in management.

Unless he decides to stay a little while longer, the Blues will be on the lookout for the next permanent boss very soon.

Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to this story over on City Xtra's Twitter page.

Let's just say the excitement levels were raised a bit. Here are a few of our favourites:

