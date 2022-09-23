The Manchester City Players Who Could Feature In Nations League Action Tonight

The international break is upon us once again, halting club action for the time being whilst players take up the badge of their nation, with this break consisting of UEFA Nations League action.

This international break will be the last before the controversial Qatar World Cup, taking place from November to December.

IMAGO / Sportimage

It is to no surprise to see Manchester City players being called up to represent their sides following the team's impressive start to the 2022/23 campaign.

England play this evening, taking on Italy in League A of the UEFA Nations League. In terms of defenders, John Stones and Kyle Walker have both been called up to the squad.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Midfielder and new summer signing Kalvin Phillips initially made the squad but had to drop out due to a shoulder injury, one of which required surgery. He was replaced by Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

Two City attackers were also selected by Gareth Southgate for the Three Lions, being Jack Grealish and Phil Foden. Former Sky Blue Raheem Sterling also was selected for the squad, continuing to impress Southgate since his move to Chelsea.

Elsewhere in League A, there's no surprise that Germany manager Hans-Dieter Flick called up City captain Ilkay Gundogan, with the number '8' continuing to impress since being promoted to skipper.

Germany take on Hungary, also in League A of the competition with Gundogan expected to start. Both fixtures are set to kick off at 7.45 pm UK time this evening.

