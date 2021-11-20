"The Most Crucial Period of the Season!" - What's Coming Up For Man City in the Remainder of 2021

As the final international break of 2021 officially came to a close earlier this week, City Xtra take a look at what's coming up for Manchester City in the next few fixtures as we draw ever closer to 2022.

We're now a quarter of the way into the Premier League season and Manchester City sit in second place, while also being just a point away from qualification for the knock-out rounds of the Champions League, but having already been eliminated from the Carabao Cup.

With the final international break of 2021 now officially over, as Pep Guardiola famously said in Amazon's 'All or Nothing' documentary, "Wintertime is coming, guys!"

So what is actually coming in the wintertime for Manchester City?

Here's your breakdown:

Premier League

November 21st - Everton (H)

November 28th - West Ham (H)

December 1st - Aston Villa (A)

December 4th - Watford (A)

December 11th - Wolves (A)

December 19th - Leeds (H)

December 26th - Leicester (H)

December 29th - Brentford (A)

It's potentially the most crucial period of Manchester City's Premier League season.

The winter schedule is always hectic, but with the title race still neck-and-neck as expected, it feels like this year is more important than ever.

The Blues start the run of fixtures with back-to-back home games against Everton and West Ham.

Rafa Benitez's Toffees are struggling at the moment, but the Spaniard always knows ways of taking points off Manchester City. West Ham are the polar opposite, and the Hammers' flying form makes this game as important as ever.

Pep Guardiola's side then hit the road with three consecutive top-flight away trips to Aston Villa, Watford, and Wolves.

Villa is a fixture that really catches the eye. Not only is it Jack Grealish's first return to Villa Park since his £100 million move away, but it's the first time we'll see Pep Guardiola pitted against Steven Gerrard in the managerial dugout.

During the Christmas week, Manchester City have games against Leeds and Leicester to navigate. Both sides took maximum points from the Etihad Stadium last season, so Pep Guardiola will want to solve that problem and pick up two important victories.

Rounding off 2021, the Blues have a trip to face Thomas Frank's impressive Brentford side - a ground which has already seen some giant killings so far this season.

Champions League

24th November - Paris Saint-Germain (H)

7th December - RB Leipzig (A)

Whilst qualification for the Champions League Round of 16 is only a single point away, Manchester City will want to secure top spot of a tricky group.

A mammoth clash with Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium is under a week away and already the hype is starting to build.

The prospect of facing Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi is always going to be a daunting one, but it's a game Pep Guardiola will be hoping his side relish and secure qualification through.

If that fails, an early December trip to RB Leipzig should provide entertaining viewing if the 5-3 win at the Etihad Stadium earlier in the campaign is anything to go by.

