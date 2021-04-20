"The most important word is COMPETING!" - Kevin de Bruyne speaks out on European Super League as Man City EXIT

Kevin de Bruyne became the first Manchester City player to open up on his feelings over the proposed European Super League plans, which now appear to be crumbling away with every passing moment.

Manchester City and Chelsea became the first clubs to leave the organisation, following mounting pressure from football fans across the globe online and in person in the form of protests.

Shortly after news began to circulate of Manchester City's exit from the league, vice-captain Kevin de Bruyne hit out at the plans on social media in a statement on his platforms.

The 29 year-old said, "This man comes man comes out a little town out of Belgium dreaming of playing at the highest stage possible. I represented the Belgium, German and English league. And also proudly represented my country."

He continued, "I have worked and competed against everybody trying to win the ultimate. But the most important word in this is COMPETING."

"With all events that have been happening the last few days maybe this is the good moment for everybody to come together and try and work for a solution."

"We know this is a big business and I know I am a part of this business. But still I am a little boy who just loves to play football. It's not about a certain entity in this case, it's about the football over the whole world. Let's keep inspiring the next generation of footballers and keep the fans dreaming."

Additional reports in the aftermath of Chelsea and Manchester City's exit from the Super League have also seen a complete collapse elsewhere in the 'division', with Manchester United Chairman Ed Woodward resigning from his position at the end of the current season.

Elsewhere, there have also been rumours of exits for Arsenal, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Real Madrid, however there is nothing concrete despite all suggestions in a positive direction in terms of the complete collapse of the ESL.

