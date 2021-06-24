The New UEFA Rule Change That Will Affect Man City, Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea, and All Other European Tournament Clubs

UEFA have officially confirmed that one major rule will be abolished from the start of the 2021/2022 season.

It has been announced on Thursday afternoon that a UEFA Executive Committee has approved the removal of the so-called 'away goals rule' from all UEFA club competitions from the start of the 2021/22 season.

Speaking on the matter, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin explained, "The away goals rule has been an intrinsic part of UEFA competitions since it was introduced in 1965."

"However, the question of its abolition has been debated at various UEFA meetings over the last few years."

Ceferin continued, "Although there was no unanimity of views, many coaches, fans and other football stakeholders have questioned its fairness and have expressed a preference for the rule to be abolished."

The away goals rule formally saw goals scored away from home worth double should a two-legged tie end level, and as per confirmation from European football's primary governing body, will now be replaced by extra-time and penalties.

Manchester City fans will be all-too familiar with the rule at the top level of European football, having previously been knocked out of the Champions League on two occassions via the rule in question.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City fell to defeat via the away goals rule against AS Monaco in the 2016/2017 season, and again against Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur side in the 2018/2019 campaign.

A full statement from UEFA on the matter read:

"Following the recommendation of the UEFA Club Competitions Committee and the UEFA Women’s Football Committee, the UEFA Executive Committee has today approved a proposal to remove the so-called away goals rule from all UEFA club competitions (men, women and youth) as of the qualifying phases of the 2021/22 competitions."

"The away goals rule was applied to determine the winner of a two-legged knockout tie in cases where the two teams had scored the same number of goals on aggregate over the two matches. In such cases, the team which had scored the higher number of goals away from home was considered the winner of the tie and qualified for the next round of the competition. If the two teams had scored the same number of goals at home and away at the end of normal playing time in the second leg, extra time was played, followed by kicks from the penalty mark if no goal was scored."

"With the decision to remove this rule, ties in which the two teams score the same number of goals over the two legs would be not decided on the number of goals scored away, but two 15-minute periods of extra time are played at the end of the second leg and in case the teams score the same number of goals or no goals during this extra time, kicks from the penalty mark would determine the team which qualifies to the next stage of the competition."

"Since away goals would no longer be given additional weight to decide a tie, they would also be removed from the criteria used to determine the rankings when two or more teams are equal on points in the group stage i.e. the criteria applied to matches played by the teams in question. They would not be removed from the additional criteria applied to all group matches if the teams remain equal (higher number of away goals scored in all group matches), in order to retain a maximum number of sporting criteria."

