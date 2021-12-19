"The Numbers Don't Matter" - Man City Star Not Getting Carried Away Despite Records Set Following Dominant Newcastle Win

Riyad Mahrez has said that records do not matter for Manchester City and that his side need to focus on the next game amid a gruelling run of games following a 4-0 victory against Newcastle on Sunday afternoon.

The Premier League champions continued their fine run of form as they claimed an eighth consecutive league win at St. James' Park to put them four points clear at the top of the table ahead of Liverpool's meeting with Tottenham on Sunday evening.

Newcastle gifted the lead to the visitors with Ruben Dias capitalising on a catastrophe at the back for Eddie Howe's men five minutes into the game, as the Portugal international bagged his second goal of the campaign.

Joao Cancelo, who has been Manchester City's best player alongside Bernardo Silva this season, made it two with a sensational solo goal finished off with a resounding strike from distance past Martin Dubravka.

Despite initially being adjudged offside by the linesmna, Riyad Mahrez made it three just past the hour-mark with a delightful first-time finish from Oleksandr Zinchenko's inch-perfect cross after VAR deemed the Algerian to be onside when the ball was played into the box.

It was four in the closing stages as Raheem Sterling netted into an empty net after some brilliant work from Gabriel Jesus on the left wing, with the England star registering his seventh goal of the campaign across all competitions.

Manchester City broke a trio of records with the victory in Tyneside, as the Sky Blues sealed their 34th win in 2021 against the Magpies - the most wins in a calendar year for any team in England’s top-flight.

Riyad Mahrez said, in his post-match interview with BBC Match of the Day: "The numbers don't matter. We just have to win game after game, try to play good to win.

"That's the most important thing. The numbers, maybe at the end if you make a lot of wins, it's nice to know. The most important thing is just to win the next game."

Pep Guardiola's men also recorded their 18th away win of the year on Sunday - the most away wins ever recorded in England's top division in a single calendar year.

Lastly, four goals against Newcastle meant that Manchester City broke their own record for most Premier League goals in a calendar year, with the win taking them to 106 goals in 2021 ahead of upcoming league ties with Leicester and Brentford.

