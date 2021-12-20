Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    "The Only Disappointment" - Raheem Sterling Provides Honest Views on Liverpool Transfer to Man City in 2015

    Raheem Sterling has opened up on his time at Liverpool, and why he ultimately decided to make the move to Manchester City in the summer of 2015, speaking during a recent interview.
    In 2015, Raheem Sterling’s £49.8 million move from Liverpool to Manchester City was met with a fair share of doubters over the hefty price tag.

    Six years down the line, the Englishman has made every sceptic eat their words, going on to become one of the best players in the world while winning 11 trophies in six full seasons with the Etihad club.

    Speaking to Sky Sports recently, Raheem Sterling reflected on his controversial switch from Merseyside.

    I said at the time, I felt mine and Liverpool’s ambitions weren’t really aligned", the England international began.

    "The way it went about is the only disappointment. I did [have good times at Liverpool], at such a young age with a club that invested a lot in me.”

    The boy from Brent was sentimental about the club and the city of Liverpool, revealing, “It had a big impact in my teenage years so they’ve had a massive role in my life. It’s a club I hold really closely, my daughter still lives in Liverpool and I’ve got a lot of time for the people there.”

    Sterling concluded by highlighting the power of Anfield.

    The Manchester City winger told Sky Sports, “If you had a game vs Manchester United or Manchester City, it almost felt like the fans and the city gave you an extra superpower, making you feel like you could do things you didn’t think you could do, that’s how it felt. It’s a really special stadium.”

    Raheem Sterling has shown an immense amount of respect to his former club which speaks volumes of just how well he carries himself, despite the stick he received from all sides back in 2015.

    "The Only Disappointment" - Raheem Sterling Provides Honest Views on Liverpool Transfer to Man City in 2015

