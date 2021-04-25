"The only way is to let him play!" - Pep Guardiola backs one Man City star to play himself out of rut

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has stated his belief in out of form winger Raheem Sterling ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Raheem Sterling has been in a bad patch of form, by his own high standards, for most of the season now. However, his manager has made his stance on the winger’s sticky patch clear - he will play him until the confidence and form returns.

"Raheem is an extraordinary player. He was, is and will be,” said Pep Guardiola ahead of Sunday’s match at Wembley.

He continued, "The only way is to let him play. After, it depends on them. It is not about confidence. They have our confidence – if not, they would not be here.”

The Manchester City boss claims that Raheem Sterling needs to find his confidence from within himself, not from any external source like the coaching staff or fellow players.

"The quality is there. It’s not a case of: he doesn't have confidence and then by talking to me, he is confident. They are top-class players and they have to get the confidence from inside themselves: ‘I am going to show how good I am.”

The Manchester City boss finished with a rallying cry to his players."They have to play well, perform well. It depends on them – not the manager. They have to show their confidence to me – I don’t have to show my confidence in them."

