    • November 30, 2021
    "The Owners Have Invested So Much!" - Man City Star Sends Out Defiant Champions League Message

    Kyle Walker believes Manchester City are ready to take the next step and win the Champions League, after falling at the last hurdle in last season's final.
    Reaching their first-ever Champions League final last season was a major success for Manchester City last campaign. Pep Guardiola's side beat both Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain over two legs to book their place - and arrived with immense optimism. 

    Unfortunately, the Premier League champions were ultimately beaten by a strong Chelsea side on the night, with Germany international Kai Havertz scoring the game's only goal.

    Speaking to BBC Sport, Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker has looked back on a heartbreaking summer personally, with the Englishman losing both the Champions League and European Championship finals.

    "The owners have invested so much into the club, for them to win the Champions League would be massive and for us as players, I don't think anyone has done it. That says a lot," Walker began.

    "Now we have been to the final it is ticked off and next is to win it."

    He continued, "It is the same for England. We'd reached the final, now I want to go lift the trophy at the end, if it is the Champions League or the World Cup."

    At 31 years of age, Walker is still producing phenomenal performances week-on-week and is showing no signs of slowing down. 

    The England international believes winning major silverware is keeping him motivated.

    Walker explained, "I don't want to stop winning. Once you get the bug of walking up the steps to Wembley or lifting the Premier League trophy, it's addictive and I want to keep doing it for as long as I can."

