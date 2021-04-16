NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
"The people at the top, it's impossible..." - Yaya Toure claims Man City ignored apology over Pep Guardiola comments

Yaya Toure has apologised for inflammatory comments he made to France Football Magazine in 2018, stating that Pep Guardiola had problems with players of African descent.
Yaya Toure has apologised for inflammatory comments he made to France Football Magazine in 2018, stating that Pep Guardiola had problems with players of African descent.

However, the former Manchester City midfielder claims that the club never responded to his apology.

"We decided to communicate with some important people at the club to apologise [for Guardiola comments] and say I've been indecent to the club. Since then, it has been a very, very long while waiting for an answer, but we don't get it," said Yaya Toure speaking with The Athletic’s Daniel Taylor.

He continued, "And, of course, if he feels like that, I cannot do anything. Of course, I've been in touch with some people there. But the people at the top, it's impossible."

Since those comments were made, the relationship between the Ivorian and club has been on rocky ground, however Toure is ready for that change according to what he told the Mail.

“I want peace. We don't want this (acrimony) all the time. For the love of the fans, for the love of the club, sometimes things have to be settled the right way. I've been in touch with some people there.”

Only time will tell if the club are willing to speak with Yaya Toure about the incident, and put it in the past.

However, for now the relationship between the club legend and the Manchester City hierarchy will remain tumultuous.

