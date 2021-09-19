'The Players & Backroom Staff Decide' - Pep Guardiola Reflects on Man City Leadership Group Decision

Since the departure of Vincent Kompany at the end of the 2018/19 campaign, the squad and staff have selected their open captain from within the playing squad. For the 2019/20 season, it was former midfielder David Silva, and after his departure, Fernandinho assumed the role.

City boss Pep Guardiola is known for handing the armband to the most senior player on the pitch at any given time, however at City, it has come down to a vote.

This season, Fernandinho as kept his spot as skipper, with Ilkay Gundogan and Ruben Dias serving as the two vice captains. Raheem Sterling, who is currently in his seventh season at City, has reportedly lost his place in the leadership group.

Speaking prior to City's Premier League stalemate against Southampton on Saturday afternoon, Guardiola explained the reasoning behind the selections.

“Every season we make the selection of captains. The players and backroom staff make the decision," said the Catalan, as quoted by City's official website.

“11 months and one week, we are all here together, and they know who are the best to represent the team. We all choose our five captains. And the ones not selected are so important, too."

And while he may not be a player that sees the pitch much, if at all, Guardiola was quick to mention the name of a player who remains a key cog in the dressing room.

"Scott Carson - you cannot understand how important he is in our dressing room. I know how the captains react in bad moments," added the former Bayern Munich manager.

City's leaders will be vital in the coming weeks as they inch closer to a crucial week of away ties against Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool

