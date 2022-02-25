"The Players Know Why We Didn't Win" - Pep Guardiola Explains How Manchester City Squad Reacted to Tottenham Loss Ahead of Everton Clash

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admitted that his side deserved to lose against Tottenham last week, as he revealed how the Premier League leaders reacted to the defeat ahead of their trip to Goodison Park on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's saw their 15-game unbeaten run in the Premier League come to a cruel end as Harry Kane's last-ditch header saw Tottenham claim a 3-2 victory at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday to blow the title race wide open.

City were uncharacteristically sloppy in possession and poor while defending against Antonio Conte's men, who played to their strengths and boosted their hopes of a top-four league finish with a stellar counter-attacking display at the home of the Premier League champions.

Previewing his side's trip to face Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, Guardiola was asked about the manner in which his side have since reacted to an underwhelming performance against the north Londoners last week.

"We had two days off, we didn't train right after, then we trained really well. I know how we performed (against Tottenham)," the Manchester City manager said in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon.

"Really good, we make mistakes, especially the third (goal from Harry Kane to win the game). If you don't defend the last action, you don't deserve to win.

"Sometimes as a manager, it's not the time to talk, the players know the reason why we weren't able to win (against Tottenham).

"Maybe another day we talk about it. We train really well, focus on tomorrow, then the FA Cup, then the derby, then the Champions League. Step by step.

"When people say all the time we are a perfect team, of course there are many things to improve. We have to defend really well, they have incredible pace. Always Tottenham have incredible players upfront and always we struggle. They're really good."

