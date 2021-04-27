"The players' mouths were open saying, 'Oh my god what a player!'" - Pep Guardiola opens up on the prospect of facing Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken out about just how big of a challenge it will be facing the likes of Neymar and Kylian and Mbappe in the Champions League semi-final.

The Manchester City boss paid his respects to the immense talent of the two Parisian stars, however, he was quick to show that he is not backing down from the challenge that awaits his squad over two-legs.

Speaking during Tuesday’s pre-match press conference ahead of the crucial midweek clash in Paris, Pep Guardiola had this to say on French international Kylian Mbappe.

“A young player. He'll have the world football ahead of him. He's already a French champion, World Cup winner. Quite similar to [Erling] Haaland in terms of wow, how many goals, pace..."

"He looks like a nice guy. [Benjamin] Mendy is his friend, and says he's a nice guy. We're going to try to beat them, all of them,” said Pep Guardiola, as relayed by the the Manchester Evening News' Joe Bray.

On Neymar, Pep Guardiola reminisced on the time when he was first introduced to the flashy Brazilian forward, when his Bayern Munich side faced off with Neymar’s Santos.

“I remember when I was shown clips of Santos, I remember I said this is the king of Santos and the players' mouths were open saying, 'oh my god what a player'. He's a joy to watch as a spectator, the personality, he has Brazil on his shoulders!”

He continued, “I'm sure if Neymar had a longer stay in Barcelona, they would win two or three Champions Leagues more."

"Those three [Neymar, Suarez, Messi] were unstoppable - the best three I saw upfront in my life. He decided to go to Paris, not a bad decision, a nice city and nice club. I want him to have stability, no injuries. I'm a big admirer because he helped to make football better. It's a pleasure to play a semi-final against PSG.”

