The real reason why Pep Guardiola substituted Fernandinho - player reacts to Man City defeat on social media

Shruti Sadbhav

Manchester City’s shocking 2-5 defeat against Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon invited plenty of controversy with respect to a particular decision that Pep Guardiola made early in the second half.

City and Leicester had registered one goal each by half time. Shortly after both teams returned for the second half, Pep Guardiola decided to replace midfielder Fernandinho – a call that was scrutinised at full time.

Addressing his decision during the post-match press conference, Pep Guardiola revealed that he wanted to strengthen the attack and felt that he needed someone who can rely on good headers to score crucial goals. In addition, he wanted Kyle Walker to adopt Fernandinho’s defensive responsibilities when the latter made way for academy starlet Liam Delap.

manchester-city-v-leicester-city-premier-league-5

Explaining the substitution, Pep Guardiola said; “To put one player in the box with a good presence and a good header and stay there. It was not easy because they had three centre halfs on the penalty spot. And with Kyle (Walker), to control Barnes as he had done many times, instead of 'Dinho.”

Unfortunately for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, the plan certainly backfired as the Blues ended up conceding two more goals in less than ten minutes after the captain left the pitch. Following the match, Fernandinho took to Twitter and shared a message for the entire club.

He stated that the team wins and loses together. Furthermore, the captain insisted that it is now time for those in Sky Blue to work hard and improve as they prepare to take on their next challenge.

During the post-match press-conference, Pep Guardiola was also asked if he thought that injuries to first team members, as well as little to no time to prepare in pre-season, could be the reason behind Manchester City’s performance. However, the Catalan manager refused to blame Sunday's loss on any of the above factors, as he argued that he didn’t take those things into account when his team won against Wolves last week. Therefore, Guardiola believes that it would be unfair to blame their failure on those excuses. 

