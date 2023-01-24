Skip to main content
The Reason Why Cristiano's Ronaldo Move To Manchester City Fell Through

IMAGO / Xinhua

Cristiano Ronaldo was ever so close to joining Manchester City in the summer of 2021 with Pep Guardiola wanting a striker but in the end the world renowned star repined Manchester United and it is now been revealed as to why he didn't go to City.

Cristiano Ronaldo will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest footballers that ever lived but he has had a disappointing season and the last few months have arguably seen his ego and age catch up with him.

He started the season out of favour under Erik Ten Haag and his performances when picked proved the former Ajax manager right as when the 37-year-old played Manchester United looked like a worse side than without him.

Ronaldo then proceeded to do an explosive interview with Piers Morgan openly criticising the club he was at which led to Manchester United terminating his contract in November.

It appeared that no other top European teams wanted his services as after the World Cup for Portugal he joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr but it could have all been so different had one key factor had changed.

Ederson, Ilkay Gundogan, Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester City, Manchester United

Raheem Sterling's collapsed transfer led to Ronaldo's City deal falling through

Everyone was convinced that Ronaldo was on the verge of joining Manchester City going into the 2021/22 season but one of the most dramatic turnarounds happened as he instead re-joined Manchester United.

Now it has been reported by El Mundo the reason why his move to City wasn't confirmed which let United sneak in.

Ronaldo was unable to join Pep Guardiola's side due to Raheem Sterling's proposed transfer to Barcelona failing to happen.

Guardiola wanted Ronaldo to join the club, but the Premier League Champions needed to offload Sterling but couldn't which was then a catalyst for the Portuguese international to go back to Old Trafford.

