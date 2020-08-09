City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

"The rest seem to be scared about us because they can spend big and get good players" - Former Man City star hits out at transfer complaints

Shruti Sadbhav

Earlier this year, Manchester City were accused of breaching FFP regulations by UEFA and were handed a two-year ban. However, the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned the decision after the English club were not found guilty of the allegations made against them. 

This huge win for Manchester City allowed the club to go after their prime targets as soon as the transfer window opened. The Blues signed Ferran Torres and Nathan Aké in a span of one week. However, it was the signing of Aké that unsurprisingly initiated the conversation about the money being spent on the defender.

Recently, the club’s former striker, Shaun Goater addressed the criticism directed at Manchester City and said that others like Manchester United and Leeds have also spent a large amount of money on their players and academy to improve their business. Now City are doing the same, and their rivals don’t like it.

ferran-wide

Talking about Manchester City’s transfers to TEAMtalk, Goater said: "City won this FFP court case a few weeks back, and no-one can now say that what they have done in the last few years is wrong in any way. My take is that City has an investor who wants to improve his business, and he is looking to do that by investing in the academy and buying players. 

Other clubs have always done this, whether it is Manchester United, Leeds or whoever it might have been in the past. Now, City has investors that have a lot of money, and some of their rivals who have spent a lot of money themselves in the recent past don’t seem to like it.”

Goater further went on to point out that Manchester United have also spent a lot of money in the transfer window in recent years, but it didn’t bring them their desired results. He believes that Manchester City signings are successful, which ‘scares’ others - but City shouldn’t be apologetic about it.

“Manchester United have spent a lot of money on players in recent years and have not got to where they want to be, but the rest seem to be scared about Man City because they can spend big and get good players, but they should not apologise for that.”

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City pursuing Serie A star with 'suffocating pressure' - edge ahead of PSG, Liverpool & Man United in race

Manchester City are taking no chances in their pursuit of Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly, and are ahead of rivals PSG, Manchester United and Liverpool in their pursuit of the defender.

markgough96

by

twosKompany

Man City want to 'take advantage of the situation' with young centre-back - Barcelona 'will not' meet the valuation

The latest reports claim that Txiki Begiristain is adamant on taking advantage of Eric Garcia’s potential transfer to FC Barcelona.

Shruti Sadbhav

by

dan burcea

David Silva's next club to be confirmed tomorrow? - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #14

The second week of the transfer window approaches its conclusion, and with it we have news about David Silva's future, a plot to sign Bernardo Silva, rival interest in Kalidou Koulibaly and a trio of defenders linked with an exit.

markgough96

Man City star a ‘few days away’ from signing for Serie A giants - already rejected a one year contract to stay

Following his Manchester City exit, David Silva is reportedly heading towards the Serie A. The midfielder could sign a new deal with an Italian side this week.

Shruti Sadbhav

Kalidou Koulibaly has 'many admirers' with Man City and Man United 'knocking on the door' - €70M plus bonuses 'could be enough'

Sunday brings about yet more updates in the ongoing saga linking Manchester City with a move for Napoli central defender Kalidou Koulibaly, with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis' stance being covered extensively.

Freddie Pye

Man City defender has been in talks with Juventus 'for months'

Manchester City's wantaway defender Eric Garcia has been in talks with Juventus 'for months', according to CalcioMercato as relayed via SportsWitness.

markgough96

Club 'looking into' Man City goalkeeper - alternative option to primary loan target

Blackburn Rovers have 'looked into' Manchester City goalkeeper Arijanet Muric, according to the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

Man City ready to 'slash asking price' for centre-back - La Liga club showing interest

Manchester City are reportedly ready to 'slash' their asking price for centre-back Nicolas Otamendi this summer, with interest from La Liga intensifying according to the latest claims on Sunday morning.

Freddie Pye

Pep Guardiola 'adores' Ligue one star - Arsenal and Juventus also interested

Manchester City, Juventus, and Arsenal are all interested in signing Lyon star Houssem Aouar (22) this summer - with all three clubs waiting for the conclusion of the Champions League to launch bids for the midfielder.

Jack Walker

Barcelona 'step up' pursuit of star Man City midfielder - set to make offer including players

Barcelona are set to step up their efforts to sign Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, with the Catalan side ready to offer players as part of a deal to sign the Portuguese international, according to reports.

Freddie Pye