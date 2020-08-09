"The rest seem to be scared about us because they can spend big and get good players" - Former Man City star hits out at transfer complaints

Earlier this year, Manchester City were accused of breaching FFP regulations by UEFA and were handed a two-year ban. However, the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned the decision after the English club were not found guilty of the allegations made against them.

This huge win for Manchester City allowed the club to go after their prime targets as soon as the transfer window opened. The Blues signed Ferran Torres and Nathan Aké in a span of one week. However, it was the signing of Aké that unsurprisingly initiated the conversation about the money being spent on the defender.

Recently, the club’s former striker, Shaun Goater addressed the criticism directed at Manchester City and said that others like Manchester United and Leeds have also spent a large amount of money on their players and academy to improve their business. Now City are doing the same, and their rivals don’t like it.

Talking about Manchester City’s transfers to TEAMtalk, Goater said: "City won this FFP court case a few weeks back, and no-one can now say that what they have done in the last few years is wrong in any way. My take is that City has an investor who wants to improve his business, and he is looking to do that by investing in the academy and buying players.

Other clubs have always done this, whether it is Manchester United, Leeds or whoever it might have been in the past. Now, City has investors that have a lot of money, and some of their rivals who have spent a lot of money themselves in the recent past don’t seem to like it.”

Goater further went on to point out that Manchester United have also spent a lot of money in the transfer window in recent years, but it didn’t bring them their desired results. He believes that Manchester City signings are successful, which ‘scares’ others - but City shouldn’t be apologetic about it.

“Manchester United have spent a lot of money on players in recent years and have not got to where they want to be, but the rest seem to be scared about Man City because they can spend big and get good players, but they should not apologise for that.”

