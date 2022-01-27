"The Season Leaves You With Scars" - Pep Guardiola Reveals the 'Only Reason' Why Man City Are Still Training Despite Recent Success

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has highlighted the importance of honing his skills as a manager whilst helping his squad reach their full potential, in a new interview this week.

Pep Guardiola’s trophy-laden spell at Manchester City has ensured that he is right up there amongst the greatest managers in Premier League history, having won a plethora of domestic trophies since his arrival to the Etihad Stadium in 2016.

There is an argument to suggest that the Catalan's Manchester City side have been the most dominant force in English football and a significant part of the credit must go to Guardiola - for his tactical genius and relentless desire to keep winning and improving on all fronts.

In an interview with Soccer AM released on YouTube this week, the Manchester City boss set out how he has improved as a coach since his early days of management at Barcelona, where he emerged as one of the most tactically-sound coaches in world football.

"I feel I am a better manager than 12 years ago when I started (at Barcelona), hopefully if I stay 12 more years (at Manchester City) - I do not think so, but just in case it happens, I will be a better manager,” said the 51-year-old.

“Always I can be better, the players can be better, and try to make the players involved in our game. This (football) is a team game, not individual. The contribution of everyone is fundamental, is important.

Following a disappointing first season in the east side of Manchester, Guardiola has assembled one of the most feared sides in the history of football, and though Manchester City are yet to truly prove their metal on the European front, they look set to dominate the Premier League in the years to come.

Guardiola added: “The season always leaves you with scars, but at the same time, learnings. People talk about experiences, the importance of experiences, but if you don’t learn a lot from experiences, the experiences don’t mean anything.

“What is important is when you have an experience, to learn from that in a positive way, to do it better. The intention is always to improve."

The former Bayern Munich boss gave a perfect example from the ongoing season where he realized why his squad can never be perfect, and why there are always little details to work on for this Manchester City side.

"We can have a good run, but when we look at the games, for example, against Southampton (0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium last September), you have the feeling, I am completely convinced that we can do better," said Guardiola.

"You wake up, come here (to the training ground), together will all the players, with my staff; why don’t we try to do this to improve a little bit?

“Why don’t we try to do it the other way to do it better, against these teams (such as Southampton, Crystal Palace) that create these problems? This is still the only reason why we’re still training, the only reason."

