The SEVEN Games Ruben Dias Could Miss for Manchester City Due to Injury

Manchester City are set to be without centre-back Ruben Dias for at least a month after Pep Guardiola revealed that the defender suffered a hamstring injury against Peterborough United in the FA Cup on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola confirmed that the Premier League champions will be without the services of the Portugal international for four to six weeks in his press conference ahead of a crucial derby clash against Manchester United on Sunday.

The Manchester City manager was forced to replace both Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake at half-time against Peterborough United in mid-week, as the defensive pair suffered knocks in their 2-0 FA Cup fifth-round triumph at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday evening,

With Dias subsequently ruled out of his side's upcoming tie with Manchester United, Guardiola revealed the worrying extent of the 24-year-old's injury while previewing the clash against Ralf Rangnick's men on Friday.

The Catalan said: "Muscular (injury). Hamstring. Four to six weeks. It happens. In other seasons our best players have been out for months. I'd love him (Ruben Dias) but he's not there, I will not cry. It is what it is."

Dias will now miss Sunday's meeting with Manchester United and next week's Champions League Round of 16 second-leg tie with Sporting Lisbon at the Etihad Stadium, but the defender could miss between four to seven games for the Premier League leaders.

The centre-half looks set to be ruled out for Manchester City's trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on March 14 and their FA Cup quarter-final clash away to Southampton on the weekend of March 19.

Dias, who has made 81 starts for City since his £65 million move from Benfica in September 2020, is highly likely to be ruled out of Portugal's World Cup play-off semi-final tie against Turkey on March 2, and a potential final against either Italy or North Macedonia on March 29.

Should he indeed be on the treatment table for a period of six weeks, Dias would be unavailable for a league meeting with Burnley on April 2 and City's Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash - due to played on either Tuesday April 5 or Wednesday April 6 - should City see off Sporting in the Round of 16 stage.

Most importantly, Dias would also likely be in a race to be fit for Liverpool's visit to the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League, currently scheduled to take place on Sunday April 10.

Manchester City, who are still competing for silverware on three fronts, are just six points clear of the Merseyside outfit in the table having played an extra game over Jurgen Klopp's side.

